Cairo, Egypt – PwC Middle East is set to host its highly anticipated Annual Tax and Legal Seminar in Egypt on the 13th of February 2025. This year’s seminar will highlight transformative developments reshaping the tax and legal landscape both in Egypt and regionally.

The exclusive seminar will feature prominent senior government officials, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to gain firsthand insights from key decision-makers. Their participation emphasises the seminar’s role as a vital forum for dialogue between the private sector and government entities.

Under the theme “Connecting experts, creating solutions” the seminar is designed to serve as a forum for in-depth discussions with regulatory bodies and industry experts. Topics will include the growing role of artificial intelligence in tax management, the shift toward connected tax compliance systems, and strategies for businesses to adapt to rapidly evolving regulatory environments.

In anticipation of the event, Sherif Shawki, Middle East TLS Clients and Markets Leader, PwC Middle East, and Kuwait and Egypt Country Tax Leader, stated: “Our seminar brings together distinguished business leaders and key regulatory figures to foster insightful discussions on the transformative shifts in the tax landscape. At PwC Middle East, we are committed to building collaborative partnerships and delivering actionable insights that equip businesses to successfully navigate these evolving challenges."

Within the same context, Maged EzzEldeen, Egypt Country Senior Partner, PwC Middle East, added: “This event is designed to bring PwC as an industry expert together with attendees to collaborate on understanding the latest regulatory changes. Our aim is to ensure businesses align their operations with current guidelines and sustainable solutions, fostering agility and competitiveness in today’s dynamic market environment.”

PwC’s Annual Tax and Legal Seminar in Egypt has become a strategic forum for industry leaders and policymakers to engage in strategic discussions on critical issues shaping the business and regulatory landscape. The seminar provides an invaluable opportunity for both the public and private sectors to collaborate, address pressing challenges, and explore innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth and ensure regulatory compliance.

The event has consistently attracted high-level attendees, including C-suite executives, senior government officials, and representatives from multinational corporations. Last year’s seminar saw the participation of H.E. Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance, among other prominent government and regulatory figures. The FY2025 edition is set to draw an even larger audience, reinforcing its role in fostering impactful dialogue. Egypt marks the conclusion of the TLS Seminar Regional Series, which has unfolded over six months, across nine countries, and engaged more than 5,000 clients. These countries included Bahrain, Oman, KSA, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt. PwC Middle East remains committed to offering forward-thinking insights to help businesses navigate the complexities of the evolving tax and legal landscape.