Doha: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) is delighted to announce a special event featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning author Nathan Thrall in conversation with Dean Safwan Masri. The event will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at the university’s Education City campus and is open to the public.

Nathan Thrall, an American writer based in Jerusalem, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction in 2024 for his groundbreaking work, A Day in the Life of Abed Salama, telling the tragic story of a school bus accident, and the numerous political decisions that affect everyday lives in Palestine. The international bestseller, translated into more than two dozen languages, has received critical acclaim, including being named a New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice and listed among the best books of the year by 18 publications.

Thrall is also the author of The Only Language They Understand and is known for his incisive essays, reporting, and criticism, which have been featured in prominent publications such as the London Review of Books, The Guardian, The New York Times Magazine, and The New York Review of Books. With a decade of experience at the International Crisis Group and teaching stints at Bard College, Thrall brings a wealth of expertise and perspective to his work.

The conversation with Dean Safwan Masri will delve into Thrall’s literary journey, his experiences as a writer and journalist, and the themes explored in his award-winning works, offering insight into the mighty role of the pen in the pursuit of justice. This event is part of GU-Q’s commitment to fostering intellectual discourse about critical topics of our time.

To learn more and register, please visit: https://www.qatar.georgetown.edu/news-events/

