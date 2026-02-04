Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As Publicis Groupe marks a century of transformation, Publicis Groupe Middle East introduces The Majlis of Possible, a leadership platform created at a time of significant economic, technological, and societal change. Building on 100 years of evolution and reinvention, it reflects the Groupe’s long-standing role as a catalyst and engine for transformation, and its belief that meaningful progress is driven through collective thinking and purposeful engagement.

The Majlis of Possible brings this commitment to life as an immersive leadership experience, intentionally designed to bring together leaders from government and the private sector, alongside regional and global voices spanning technology, creativity, media, culture, tourism, commerce, sport and other sectors shaping the future. Through this gathering, leaders engage in productive exchange on the ideas, responsibilities, and decisions shaping what comes next.

The initiative is intentionally anchored in Abu Dhabi, reflecting the capital’s role as a centre for long-term value creation, policy, and cultural leadership, and its growing importance as a place where public and private sector priorities converge. The inaugural Majlis will take place at Louvre Abu Dhabi, a setting that symbolises the UAE’s cultural leadership and global outlook, and the enduring ties between France and the UAE, bringing together tradition and modernity in service of progress.

The Majlis is supported by partners at the forefront of innovation and transformation, including G42, Microsoft, Snapchat, Adobe, and Amazon, who share a commitment to advancing future-facing conversations across sectors.

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey said, “For 100 years, Publicis Groupe has evolved by embracing change and by acting as an engine for transformation alongside our clients and partners. Today, that responsibility feels especially relevant in the Middle East, and in the UAE in particular, where transformation is unfolding at an unprecedented pace. The Majlis of Possible reflects how we are harnessing this moment, bringing leaders together in Abu Dhabi to engage on the ideas and decisions shaping the region’s future, and reinforcing our role in helping drive meaningful progress as the next chapter of growth takes shape.”

The name The Majlis of Possible draws on the majlis tradition as a place of gathering, hospitality, and exchange, reflecting the belief that progress is shaped when leaders come together to listen, engage, and look ahead.

As Publicis Groupe marks 100 years since being founded, The Majlis of Possible stands as one of the ways it continues to shape what comes next, reinforcing its leadership role in convening minds, driving progress, and working alongside leaders to help define the next era of transformation for the region and beyond.

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in communication, media, marketing and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

For more information, please visit: www.publicisgroupe.com

Contact:

Angela Bak

Director of Corporate Communications

Publicis Groupe Middle East

angela.bak@publicisgroupe.com