Dubai, UAE: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Generative AI, has today launched the Presight Intelli Platform, which uses AI to transform operations and management of the urban realm.

The domain-agnostic platform will redefine how organizations approach operations across a range of industries and urban environments, including smart cities, airports, ports, manufacturing, energy utilities, citizen services, public safety, and mobility.

With an array of use cases across cities and critical infrastructure, the platform allows government and business entities to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) to optimize their operations.

An unrivalled scalability for its price point allows the Presight Intelli Platform to be deployed seamlessly from small towns to expansive megacities without the need for future disruptive updates.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “Governments, utility providers and other infrastructure businesses manage complicated environments with complex data and security requirements. The urban environment is ever-changing and so when looking for ways to apply AI to their organizations and operations, they need a platform that is adaptable, scalable and easy to use. The Presight Intelli Platform does that. It is the start of something new for the urban environment and it’s happening here in the UAE.”

Martin Yates, Government Technology Advisor at Presight, said: “The Presight Intelli Platform equips city governments and infrastructure management teams with an unseen level of real time intelligence over their operational environment. Resilience and modularity here is key, which comes from its industry-leading standards of versatility, meaning customers can have confidence their investment has greater longevity. The Presight Intelli platform will adapt and grow as the urban environment changes.”

The platform is built on reliable, open API standards, ensuring that it can work with all types of data. This makes the platform extremely adaptable, while its no-coding environment allows users to quickly deploy customized solutions through ‘drag-and-drop’ functionality.

Additionally, the platform will run in both cloud and on-premise environments, with seamless integration into Microsoft Azure or on local data centers, ensuring that organizations can operate with the same level of performance and security no matter where their data is hosted.

The Presight Intelli Platform was engineered in the UAE under a strict security environment; it is validated by global technology brands such as Intel and Dell.