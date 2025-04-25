Kuwait City: PRCA Mena – the regional arm of the world’s largest PR body – launched its Roadshow Series with an impactful inaugural event in Kuwait, in collaboration with proud PRCA Mena member Alshaya Group.

Held at the Burj Alshaya Auditorium, the session brought together communications professionals for an afternoon of meaningful dialogue and networking, spotlighting how Kuwaiti brands are taking their stories global while staying rooted in local pride.

The panel discussion, titled “From Local Pride to Global Play: How Kuwaiti Brands Are Telling Their Stories” included Nick Sandham, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Alshaya Group, Faisal Khazal, Senior Director - Country Lead, Weber Shandwick Kuwait, Laila Al-Daghestani, Senior Director, Weber Shandwick Kuwait and Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena.

Panellists shared insights into building brand authenticity, balancing tradition with innovation and Kuwait’s unique role in shaping narratives across the region.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, said:

“This series is about rooting the conversation in culture, and there’s no better place to begin than Kuwait—home to some of the region’s most culturally grounded, yet globally ambitious brands. We’re grateful to Alshaya Group for its continued support and its deep local knowledge made it the perfect partner for this inaugural edition.”

Nick Sandham, Vice President, Corporate Communications at Alshaya Group, added:

“Kuwait has long been a hub of retail innovation and communications creativity. It was a pleasure to welcome the PRCA to our home and explore how brands here are shaping narratives that resonate far beyond our borders. PRCA Mena continues to play a vital role in strengthening the regional PR and communications community by initiatives like these, which foster meaningful dialogue and professional growth across markets.”

The event concluded with a lively networking session, offering space for industry professionals to exchange ideas and foster new collaborations.

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.