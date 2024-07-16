The three-day expo and conference to be held in Manama during September 23-25 2024

Dubai/Manama: Powerlec Bahrain 2024, an international trade fair and conference on solar, renewables, storage, power and electrical industry will open in September in Manama in the backdrop of governments in the MENA (Middle East & North Africa) region actively seeking to reinforce and sustain circular economy initiatives to meet decarbonisation goals through energy transition.

The show’s key partners include the Dubai Renewable Energy Business Group (DREBG), Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA), among others.

“This landmark event will provide a platform to explore and engage with the opportunities presented by the Kingdom of Bahrain’s ambitious decarbonization initiatives. We look forward to this pivotal event’s positive impact on the renewable energy landscape in Bahrain and beyond,” said L. K Verma, Chairman, DREBG.

The three-day expo from September 23-25, 2024, organised by Verifair, will have participants from the entire renewable energy ecosystem, and this year the conference theme for the show will be on ‘Bahrain’s Net Zero Ambition – Unfolding Renewables, Green Hydrogen for a Sustainable, Decarbonized Economy.’

DRBEG members will be showcasing the latest advancements in the renewable energy technologies and capabilities, aligning with Bahrain’s drive towards a sustainable future, said Verma, who is also the Founder and Managing Director of Orange Overseas FZE, Powernsun, PnS One, Pvmarket & Areem.

Across MENA, the focus on decarbonisation has gathered strength over the years, and as per Bahrain’s National Energy Strategy announced at COP 26 in Glasgow, the Kingdom has committed to achieve a 30 per cent reduction in emissions by 2035 and total neutrality by 2060.

“Bahrain is at the cusp of leading the region in renewable energy adoption. Powerlec Bahrain will play a pivotal role in strengthening the renewable energy community’s role to meet the targeted objective by bringing all the stakeholders on one platform, said Hinde Liepmannsohn, Executive Director of Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA), which has partnered with Verifair for the show.

She said MESIA is also taking proactive steps to position the Kingdom as a sustainable energy pioneer and fulfil the country’s Net Zero commitment by 2060. The principal sponsor of Powerlec Bahrain is JA Solar and headline sponsor is SUNGROW.

“Bahrain is creating a lot of new opportunities for solar and wind energy, and we are elated to present our extensive product portfolio to the local clientele. We are eager to support Bahrain in achieving its sustainability objectives and to work alongside it to transition to a green economy,” said Lei Wu, COO of Overseas Strategic KA Center & MEA Region, SUNGROW.

According to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), energy transition towards renewables is well under way in the region. IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook (WETO) has projected that 26 per cent of the total primary energy supply in the region will be from renewables by 2050, resulting in a CO2/year reduction equivalent to 1.1 Gt. The renewables sector jobs also could touch 2 million by then, up from 542,000 in 2017.

“The commitment by governments in the MENA region to contribute to limiting the global temperature rise to below 1.5 degree C as per the Paris Agreement has spawned a robust energy transition movement across the region, opening up huge opportunities for businesses in the green technologies space. Powerlec Bahrain is a unique platform in this context to leverage business growth and contribute to the Net Zero movement,” said Jeen Joshua, Managing Director, Verifair.

