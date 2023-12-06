Dubai, UAE: The much-anticipated special 9th edition of Climate Change Forum (CC Forum) «Investment in Sustainable Development» will take place on 6 -7 December 2023 at Dubai’s Habtoor Palace during the UN’s COP28 conference.

The event follows CC Forum’s highly successful editions in London (October 2022), the Kingdom of Bahrain (March 2022) under the High Patronage of the HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince & Prime Minister, in Cote-d-Azur (July 2021), Dubai (April 2021), Monaco under the High Patronage and in the presence of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco (September 2020) and London (October 2019) which received a royal greeting by HM Queen Elizabeth II.

CC Forum widely referred to by some journalists as «green Davos» brings together major global investment funds, family offices, VC capital firms, UHNWs, senior government officials, members of royal families, celebrities and to brainstorm on ways of confronting the current crises.

CC Forum addresses such issues as Climate Change, Government Strategies, Clean Energy, Impact Investment, Preservation of the Oceans, Emerging Technologies, Finance and Fintech, Healthcare and Education, Women Empowerment, Philanthropy and Social Inclusion.

The topics will feature the convergence of policy makers’ and private capital’s efforts in confrontation the climate change crisis, investment-based solutions in resolving ocean plastic emergencies and saving rainforests, women’s empowerment, and investing in sustainable Africa.

Speakers’ line-up includes HRH Sheikh Tahnoon bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, President of Palau Hon. Surangel Whipps Jr, Vice-President of Liberia Jewel Howard Taylor, Hon. Dr. Salisu Dahiru, Director General of Climate Change Council of Nigeria, Hon. Colin Znovu, Minister of Environment and Green Economy of Zambia, HRIH Prince Sandor Habsburg-Lothringen, Archduke of Austria and many others.

There will be several global announcements made ranging from the launch of building 100 emission zero ships spearheaded by Gunter Pauli, the author of Blue Economy, who coined the term Zero Emission in the late eighties to creating a new 10B USD green investment fund.

CC Forum’s previous participants included among others HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Ban Ki Moon, Dame Jane Goodall, Stanley Johnson, Placido Domingo, Nouriel Roubini, Tim Draper, HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco, HSH Prince Michael of Liechtenstein, Gunter Pauli, Michael Flatley and Julian Lennon to name but a few.

The Dubai iteration will abound in a rich networking and cultural program.

It will culminate in CC Forum’s traditional VVIP Investors’ Gala Dinner & Awards Giving Ceremony with heads of state, members of royal families, and international celebrities in attendance.

The highlights of the Gala will include presentations of eco-documentaries such as Wasted by the award-winning journalist Jessica Cheam which has just seen its world premiere on 4th December in Singapore, ONE. Bassin by world-renowned director Phil Fairclough produced by HRH Queen Diambi Kabatusuila of Congo and It’s Up To Us produced by David Casselman with a preface by HM King Charles III.

Two CC Forum’s Awards go this year to H.E. Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria, for Creating the Ministry of Blue Economy who will be represented on stage by H.E. Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Hon. Minister - Industry, Trade & Investment, Nigeria dignitary and Naomi Campbell, British Supermodel, Actress, Advocate, and Philanthropist, in person.

The Gala will culminate with a recital by a 15y.o. violin prodigy Richard Kollert and ultra-soprano Emily Thorner were accompanied on stage by the Middle East orchestra.

