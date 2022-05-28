Dubai, UAE: Policybazaar.ae, a one-stop destination for online insurance and financial needs announced Neeraj Gupta, CEO is participating in a panel discussion at Seamless Middle East 2022. Seamless has been a meeting place for the brightest and most innovative minds discussing the latest trends and technologies shaping the payments, fintech, retail and e-commerce world.

The 2-days global conference taking place at Dubai World Trade Center on May 31st to June 1st will have over 300+ speakers, 10,000+Attendees and 350+ Exhibitors. Here Policybazaar.ae’s CEO, Gupta with rich experience in the fintech realm would educate the need and ways to address financial literacy in the under-served communities and why it must become a national priority along with several industry experts.

In the global economic scenario, financial literacy is a must for effective wealth management and creation. Especially, after the challenges created by the global pandemic, there’s an increased need among individuals to develop a knack for financial issues. They must not only understand the complexities of domestic and global economic systems but also get acquainted with financial markets and tools to manage and grow their wealth securely.

According to Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar.ae, “Seamless Middle East 2022 is the ideal venue to broach financial literacy across the UAE region. It is the need of the hour that individuals and businesses should have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs like transactions, payments, savings, credit, and insurance – delivered in a responsible and sustainable way. “

At Policybazaar.ae, we educate people about the need of several insurance products (health, motor, term, life, home etc.) and financial products (loans, credit score, credit cards etc.) that have a significant influence on risk management and wealth creation. Policybazaar.ae currently partners with more than 35+ partners across lending and insurance categories with 50+ products on offer, he further added.

