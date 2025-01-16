Abu Dhabi — The Delegation of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates, in partnership with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), hosted a “Green Hydrogen Workshop” during the World Future Energy Summit and IRENA General Assembly yesterday 15 January. The event brought together policymakers, business leaders, and industry experts from the EU, GCC, and beyond to advance sustainable energy solutions and green hydrogen development.

The workshop, organised by the EU-Funded EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition project, explored regulatory frameworks, market opportunities, and investment strategies to unlock the potential of green hydrogen. It highlighted the role of hydrogen in decarbonizing industries such as heavy industry, shipping, and aviation, demonstrating the shared commitment of both regions to achieving a sustainable energy future.

Speaking at the event, H.E. Lucie Berger, EU Ambassador to the UAE, said: “Today’s discussions reaffirm the transformative potential of green hydrogen in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future. The EU and GCC share a joint commitment to enhance our partnership on renewable energy, hydrogen and clean tech, as reaffirmed by our leaders at the milestone EU -GCC Summit last October. The EU stands ready to combine our strengths to unlock new opportunities for trade, innovation and investment towards more sustainable energy future.”

Mr Gurbuz Gonul, Director of Country Engagement and Partnership Division at IRENA, added, “Green hydrogen holds the key to unlocking the energy systems of tomorrow, especially for the hard to abate industries. This workshop has highlighted the importance of international cooperation in building robust value chains and aligning policies to drive the green hydrogen economy forward. IRENA remains committed to supporting this critical transition.”

The “Green Hydrogen Workshop” marked a significant milestone in advancing the shared vision of the EU and GCC. Its outcomes will inform ongoing efforts to build international value chains, enhance innovation, and strengthen cross-regional partnerships.

About the EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project

Launched in August 2023, this project funded by the European Union marks a significant milestone in the long partnership between the European Union (EU) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). By addressing critical global challenges such as climate change and sustainable development, the project builds upon the EU-GCC Cooperation Agreement Document signed in 1989. The Joint Action Programme for 2022-2027 endorsed in February 2022 outlines the strategic framework for cooperation, emphasizing the need to join forces in addressing climate change and make progress on green transition. This project reflects the shared commitment to leveraging EU expertise to deepen cooperation and engagement, promote green policies and technologies, and create a conducive business environment for collaboration among energy-related and green tech companies in the Gulf.