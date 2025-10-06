Sharjah: After welcoming thousands from across the UAE in its inaugural edition, the Pink Caravan returns to Aljada, Sharjah, from October 10 to 12 for its second community event, featuring a range of health-focused and family-friendly activities. Held as part of the annual Pink October campaign, the three-day event from 5 pm to 11 pm will offer free breast cancer screenings, interactive awareness sessions, and activities for all ages, reinforcing the importance of early detection and community engagement.

The Pink Caravan, an initiative by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), will once again transform Aljada into a hub for health and awareness, with the support of Arada, the venue partner, and Crescent Petroleum, the platinum partner. Running for three days, the event will offer free early detection screenings for breast cancer alongside live entertainment, workshops, and recreational activities designed for all age groups

The event is open to the public throughout the three days, providing community members and families with direct access to free medical services offered by the Pink Caravan, in a bid to promote early detection and improve access to essential preventive care. Mammogram screenings will be available throughout the event for individuals aged 40 and above, on a first-come, first-served basis.

To create a well-rounded family and community experience, the programme includes awareness sessions, hands-on workshops, and games. Visitors can also take part in a variety of sports and wellness activities, while children enjoy dedicated educational and entertainment zones. Manbat Market will offer a unique shopping experience, with a portion of the proceeds supporting FOCP’s mission to assist cancer patients and their families.

Through this event, the Pink Caravan aims to build a stronger culture of health awareness and encourage people to prioritise regular medical check-ups. Early detection plays a crucial role in identifying cancer at its earliest stages, significantly improving treatment outcomes.

Expanding the reach of Pink Caravan

As part of the wider Pink October campaign, the Aljada event is one of many initiatives by the Pink Caravan to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As part of the campaign, eight fixed clinics and a fleet of large and mini mobile units will operate across 86+ locations nationwide, delivering thousands of free screenings alongside educational workshops focused on prevention, treatment, and the importance of regular check-ups.

Adding to the outreach, the Pink Caravan will join the Battle Cancer challenge at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, October 25. A mobile clinic will be on-site throughout the day, offering free breast cancer screenings. The event includes a fitness challenge and will raise funds for the ‘FOCP x Battle Cancer 2025’ campaign through YallaGive, the first licensed online fundraising platform in the Middle East. The initiative will team up with Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi for the fifth edition of Cycling with Rixos on Thursday, October 18

For more information on the annual Pink October campaign, please follow the official social media account: @thepinkcaravan.