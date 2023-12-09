Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE: The Sparkle Gala by EMIR was hosted on 8 December 2023 at the Armani Hotel Dubai. Through the partnership of The Sparkle Foundation, a UAE-based non-profit organisation, and Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR), an exclusive boutique advisory and research firm, renowned personalities in the region gathered for a night of purpose and impact, raising AED 1,003,000 for vulnerable children in Malawi. In attendance at the charity gala were HH Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Mohammad Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding, Hanan Bakr, Head of Private Sector Engagement at COP28, Osman Sultan, Former Founding CEO of Du, Tom Urquhart, the evening's MC, as well as esteemed representatives from Chanel, MasterCard, Schnieder Electric, Parsons, and Dubai Customs.

About The Sparkle Foundation

The Sparkle Foundation is a grassroots charity first registered in the United Kingdom (2015), Malawi (2016) and the United Arab Emirates (2021) under International Humanitarian City (IHC) Reg. 150131. As an international charity, it works with local communities and engages with international skilled volunteers creating small-scale sustainable projects, leading to large-scale development in Malawi. With a holistic approach to child welfare, Sparkle provides health, nutrition, education and community empowerment to hundreds of orphans and vulnerable children in 17 villages near Zomba. The foundation has pioneered a blueprint model for community engagement programmes recognised by the President of Malawi, which will be replicated across Malawi and different countries, in 2022. Sparkle was founded by its CEO, Sarah Brook in 2012, after a near-death experience at the age of 18. Currently, the organisation employs 32 local staff in the Malawi Programmes Delivery team, with an Operations Team of 9 (including the CEO/Founder, staff, and intern/ UK Government Fast Streamers) across the UAE and UK, and more than 200 international volunteers.



To get involved, please visit https://www.thesparklefoundation.org/



About EMIR

Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR) is an exclusive boutique advisory and research firm established in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2013. With an invite-only approach, an EMIR engagement can only begin at the highest levels - the Board, the CEO, and the minister.

Positioned upstream from the standard Request for Proposal (RFP) process, EMIR’s elite cadre of experts comprises former senior government officials, esteemed CEOs, globally renowned futurists, visionary economists, tech thought leaders, legal titans, security analysts and former MI6 agents. Its rarified expertise is sought out before the cookie-cutter consultants arrive, poised to orchestrate future shaping transformations.



Boardroom by EMIR is the Middle East's most selective and influential intelligence network for CEOs, senior government officials, and other high achievers.



For further information on EMIR’s unique solutions, please visit www.emirintelligence.com

