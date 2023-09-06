El-Laithy: “Meetings were held with the Nigerian delegation to confer several partnership opportunities”

Cairo: The Pharmaconex Exhibition, the leading hub of pharmaceutical manufacturers in Africa, concluded today in Cairo amid a wide-scale presence of over 220 local and international companies, including 50 Egyptian firms, and more than 7000 visitors.

The exhibition, held under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Industry and Trade, opened communication channels among the participants to exchange expertise in the pharmaceutical industry with the purpose of realizing the highest international quality standards.

Organized by Informa Markets in association with CPHI, Pharmaconex involved numerous activities and workshops on the sector development as well as the industries related to its production.

Such events are believed to be beneficial to the Egyptian pharmaceutical industry which has witnessed this year remarkable growth indicators with exports amounting to $US 400 million.

The exhibition further brought together several firms through meetings where they discussed possible cooperation opportunities and partnerships, which in turn, maximized the benefits of the large gathering of international companies under one roof.

“I would like to empathize that Pharmaconex has been evolving one year after another, being an exhibition that focuses on the vital pharmaceutical sector in Egypt with a 30% share of the market in the Arab World and Africa,” said Informa Markets General Manager Hany Khafagy.

“Egypt is the largest producer and consumer of pharmaceuticals in the Middle East and North Africa [MENA] region with a $US 56.6 billion market value,” Khafagy added, as he expressed his pride in the success of the events held during the exhibition.

The Pharmaconex Exhibition witnessed a significant presence of major local and international companies as a hub for Egyptian companies to expand their business outreach to offshore markets.

Meanwhile, Khafagy announced that Informa Markets will hold the exhibition for the first time in other countries, commencing with Nigeria in April 2024.

The top executive further confirmed that Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry has lately been experiencing significant growth and development.

“Egypt is featured with great investment opportunities in the field, especially that the country is known for having a huge fortune of mineral resources used in producing medicine,” Khafagy explained.

Khafagy expressed gratitude toward the major role played by the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, the Egypt Expo & Convention Authority, the Egyptian Drug Authority and the Industrial Development Authority in support of the exhibition being launched in the best way possible for the 10th consecutive year.

During a meeting with a delegation of Nigerian pharmaceutical companies, Dr. Gamal El-Laithy, Head of the Chamber of Pharmaceutical Industry at the Egyptian Federation of Industries highlighted the significance of the exhibition and the business development opportunities emerging during the diverse activities.

The meeting conferred several business opportunities for both sides that aim at boosting means of collaboration as well as the business volume between Egypt and other African countries.

El-Laithy unveiled that five companies have been working on a project to produce pharmaceutical materials; one of them has been carried out cooperatively with a company affiliated with the Holding Company for Pharmaceuticals (HoldiPharma).

“Discussions are currently underway with the Central Bank of Egypt and the Ministry of Finance about banks that can fund scientific research done by pharmaceutical companies,” El-Laithy said.

Pharmaconex was held over a period of three days at Egypt International Exhibitions Center in Cairo. The event followed 10 years of excellence and development in supporting the pharmaceutical sector concurrently with the state’s strategy of localizing several modern pharmaceutical industries.

The exhibition is of high value to those working in the field, especially since more than 200 factories are operating in the sector that cover 90% of the needs of the local market and those of the Arab the Arab Word.

Informa Markets, a leading company that handles exhibitions and other international events, makes arrangements for over 450 events on different industries and specialized markets, providing clients, stakeholders and communities unique platforms for trade exchange and growth throughout the year.