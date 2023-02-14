Registrations for the event close on Wednesday 15 February

Hellmann is announced as the event’s official logistics partner

Arabian Automobiles Nissan announced as the official automotive partner of the event

The return of the Eat Well Live Well Village with family friendly entertainment, live music and more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council is just days away from this year’s main event, a 2023 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships qualifier. Riders will take on a 95.4KM course while passing by the city’s most iconic locations such as Expo City Dubai, Global Village and more.

This year, the Eat Well Live Well Village inside the Dubai International Stadium is where all the action will be. From riders to non-riders, this is the perfect place to unwind and celebrate after a day of cycling or simply join in the fun. After a challenging and invigorating race, riders can park their bikes and celebrate inside the Stadium, where they can find an abundance of delicious food and drinks, while enjoying live entertainment and music. The Spinneys Food Truck will be serving up mouth-watering treats, and Spinneys' suppliers will be offering free samples of their latest products.

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge has not forgotten about the little ones as young cyclists in the GEMS Education Junior Rides will receive a shiny medal and certificate of participation on completion of the course. Online Registrations for this year’s GEMS Education Junior Rides close on the 15th February. Parents can also make a last-minute entry pack purchase at five select Spinneys stores in Dubai, located at Umm Suqeim, Motor City, Meydan HQ, Al Furjan, and Silicon Oasis.

This season’s Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-Up Rides saw record-breaking numbers with over 700 registrations for each ride. Earlier this year, Build-Up Ride 4 took place in January - the final race out of the four in preparation for the Dubai Gran Fondo main event. Build-Up Ride 4 saw Lian Aucamp and Michelle Lindqvist emerge victorious as leaders of the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 Yellow Jerseys. In the newly introduced Vets category, Claire Martin and Si Cox MC came out on top as leaders of the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 Blue Jerseys and will dawn the kits for the final event.

While the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 winners will receive a host of trendy prizes, including Oakley sunglasses and retail vouchers, all Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge riders will have the chance to win one of two cycling holidays at the stunning Garda Bike Hotel, located on the picturesque Lake Garda of Italy, valued at EUR 1500,00 each, including sunglasses and helmets provided by Oakley.

Special guests are in for a treat as they will be provided with the ultimate VIP experience at the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge race venue. Guests will have access to the Hospitality Tent, which offers refreshments on site. The Hospitality Tent at the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is the perfect way for riders to elevate their event experience and make the most of the day.

Over the two days visitors will love the thrill of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge like never before with Dubai 92's Outside Broadcast. On the 18th February, from 12:00 to 4:00 PM, Dubai 92 will bring immersive and interactive coverage of the event, capturing all the excitement and action. The fun doesn't stop there, on the 19th February visitors can strap in for an early morning adventure with presenter Rich as Dubai 92 will take them live on the ground from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with not one, but two electrifying shows. From the starting line to the finish, guests won't miss a moment of the action. The event will come to its spectacular finale with the final award ceremony, where all the winners will be announced and celebrated.

Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Spinneys, and Dubai 92, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, is also thrilled to announce Hellmann as the event’s official logistics partner, and Arabian Automobiles Nissan as the official automotive partner of the event.

Once again, a qualifier event for the 2023 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships, the Dubai Gran Fondo is one of the Middle East’s premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world. The 95.4km race will draw in competitive cyclists as they look to qualify for the 2023 UCI Gran Fondo World Championship, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland this year. With flatter terrain and a cooler climate, Dubai’s track provides a unique opportunity for riders to perform well and make the top 20% in the age group.

The 2023 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships will be part of the first-ever UCI Cycling World Championships that will combine 13 different UCI World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland between 3 and 13 August. The Gran Fondo events will be held on 4 and 7 August.

For registration and further information, please visit www.cyclechallenge.ae

