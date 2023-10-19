Sharjah: Sharjah's leading archaeological and eco-tourism project, Mleiha Archaeological Centre, is set to host a captivating celestial event, inviting all skywatching enthusiasts and curious minds to the Partial Lunar Eclipse event on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

This cosmic phenomenon promises an unforgettable night under the stars as the Earth's shadow partially obscures the Moon, creating a remarkable display against the night sky.

The event will begin at 8.00 p.m. in the specially designed Panorama Lounge, set in the picturesque Mleiha desert. The event includes an introductory lecture, presentation, guided observation of the Moon and Planets through telescopes, and naked-eye observation of the Lunar Eclipse, and will wrap up at 1:00 a.m., capping off an enchanting night of cosmic exploration.

Tickets are priced at AED 200 for adults and AED 150 for children, including dinner. For children aged 5 years and below, admission to the event will be free (without dinner).

For booking and additional information, visit www.discovermleiha.ae or contact 06 8021111 or mleihamanagement@discovermleiha.ae.

Mleiha Archaeological Centre, operated under Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), is home to the region's most important natural history and archaeological sites. The picturesque destination also offers a range of activities for all types of thrill-seekers.