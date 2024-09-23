Key exhibitors showcasing their innovative Kraft and Packaging products at Paperworld Middle East include April Fine, Navigator, Roxcel and Habras Trading

Paperworld Middle East takes place from 12-14 November at Dubai World Trade Centre and is co-located with Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East

Dubai, UAE: Paperworld Middle East returns for its 13th edition from 12-14 November, adding a new Kraft and Packaging section that features a diverse range of kraft papers, sustainable packaging materials, and cutting-edge printing techniques that produce exceptional quality while minimising environmental impact.

Research from Mordor Intelligence estimates that the Kraft Paper and Packaging Paper sectors will be worth US$10.6 billion in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) by 2025, indicating significant regional market potential.

Commenting on the new addition to Paperworld Middle East, Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East said: “Paperworld Middle East has introduced the Kraft and Packaging section to meet the rising demand for the segment as the industry shifts towards adopting more sustainable materials and practices. This new addition broadens the event’s scope, showcasing the full spectrum of paper products to a global audience.”

Kraft paper is a durable, eco-friendly packaging material made from wood pulp, which produces strong, tear-resistant paper. Widely used in the packaging industry due to its versatility, recyclability, and cost-effectiveness, kraft paper is biodegradable and can easily be recycled.

The innovative section will provide a comprehensive platform for industry players to showcase and explore the latest advancements, fostering collaboration and discussions on environmental sustainability and technological innovations. The Kraft and Packaging zone will feature 16 exhibitors, including April Fine, Roxcel, Habras Trading, Asia Paper Bag Co. Ltd, Bloomfield Paper Factory and Navigator.

One of the key product ranges showcased is gKraft from Navigator, which is made from the Eucalyptus globulus plant. Fibre from the globulus plant offers two to six more recycling cycles than other wood types and is more compostable. The range is approved for food contact by ISEGA and InnovHub and is a safer, healthier option than recycled paper.

Kraft paper and packaging will also be on the agenda at The Hub Forum at Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, which brings together industry experts and thought leaders to discuss and debate the current trends and future potential for the paper, stationery office supply and gift industries.

On the closing day of the exhibition, Rohit Ghosh, Global Commercial Head, Paperboard, April Fine, will host the session: ‘Advancements in Paper-based Packaging Materials: Enhancing Performance and Functionality’, which will explore the latest advancements in paper-based packaging materials. During this session, attendees will gain insights into new technologies and materials that improve the sustainability, durability, and versatility of paper-based packaging solutions.

The theme for the 2024 edition of Paperworld Middle East is "Crafting global connections." This theme highlights the event's role as an international meeting place and its position as the largest event of its kind.

Over the course of three days, attendees can connect with manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers from over 100 countries, discover the latest cutting-edge products and learn how the industry is moving forward.

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will be held in halls 3-8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Key product categories at the co-located exhibitions include Paper & Paper Products, Office Supplies, School Articles, Stationery Supplies, Teaching Materials, Hobby, Craft & Art Supplies, Household paper and Kraft Paper and Packaging.

More information is available at: www.paperworldme.com

About Paperworld Middle East

Paperworld Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase featuring products ranging from office and school supplies, stationery, paper & paper products, to festive decorations and brandable merchandise. The next edition of the show takes place from 12-14 November 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre, co-located with Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East.

To learn more please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2023 were more than € 609 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Paperworld Middle East, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 159 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

Catherine Alltoft

catherine.alltoft@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

www.paperworldme.com