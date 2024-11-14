The global showcase featured 615 exhibitors from 39 countries, attracting visitors from around the world

Regional experts and renowned industry names have led insightful sessions at the event’s industry discussion platform the Hub Forum, addressing innovation, sustainability and best practices

Dubai, UAE: Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East have wrapped today after another successful edition. This year marks the largest edition of the dual trade show, which has showcased 615 exhibitors from 39 countries at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Based on the theme ‘Crafting Global Connections’ the event has featured products from over 120 countries and included pavilions from India, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, South Africa and Italy.

With a predicted attendance of 12,000 visitors, the top ten registered countries for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East were the UAE, India, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, China and Egypt.

Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East commented: “Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East have closed on a high note, marking our largest and most diverse edition yet. This year, we have brought together a truly international showcase of products and innovations across six halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre, along with dedicated pavilions from key markets. This event exemplifies the thriving connections and business opportunities driving our industry forward.”

A global sourcing platform, Paperworld Middle East showcases 12 product categories including paper and paper products, office supplies, teaching materials and school articles. Part of the Ambiente series of events, Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East features giving, lifestyle, baby and kids and home and accents products.

Speaking on behalf of the South African Footwear and Leather Export Council (SAFLEC), a country pavilion partner at Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, Prenisha Dukhipersad, Finance Administrator, SAFLEC said:

“We have supported Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East for many years now and find that the event provides a valuable opportunity to engage with people from various countries. As an export council, we encourage our South African manufacturers to showcase products that tell the story of Africa, and we look forward to exhibiting here again in the near future.”

An impressive lineup of 40 industry experts from around the region have hosted 17 engaging sessions at the event’s discussion platform, the Hub Forum. Debating the way forward for the paper, stationery, office supply and gift industries, speakers have addressed a variety of topics, from artificial intelligence and innovation to sustainability and corporate gifting.

The second edition of the Paperworld Awards was held yesterday on the Hub Forum stage, honouring excellence and innovation in the stationery, office supplies, and paper product industry. This year’s winners include Paperline Signature from Asia Pulp and Paper in the ‘Paper Excellence’ category and the Year of the Dragon Notebook by Zeng Fanzhi from Moleskin in the ‘Notebook/Diary of the Year’ category.

The most prestigious award of the evening, the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ was presented to Omar Al Saqaf, Group Brands Director and Export Director at Pan Gulf Marketing, who has devoted over 35 years to the company and made a significant contribution to the region’s stationery industry.

The winners of the months-long Battle of the Brushes competition, held in collaboration with Funun Arts, were also announced this week, marking the end of a vibrant community art event. Jivan Hovhannisiyan took home the award in the 'Abstract' category, while Ayongi Acha Orock won for 'Charcoal.' The winners for the 'Realism' and 'Watercolour' categories were Muneer Alikkal and Maryna Futymska, respectively.

Adding to the celebration of art and creativity across the show floor, the collaborative art piece Signature Canvas has unfolded across all three days of Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East. Held in partnership with Funun Arts, the contributing artists for Signature Canvas 2024 are Shiba Khan, Jivan Hovhannisyan, Saida Banu, Stefania Pomillo and Rafah Abdul Razzak.

The final piece illustrates the interconnectedness of the world, highlighting the UAE's pivotal role as a welcoming and unifying centre. Following the event, the piece will be donated to the Umm Al Moumineen Association.

Project Sustainability has once again brought together a wide selection of sustainable items, underscoring the importance of adopting eco-conscious practices. From recycled stationery to energy-efficient office supplies, attendees have been able to explore an array of offerings that align with their values and sustainability goals.

Reaffirming the event’s commitment to sustainability, a new Kraft and Packaging section has been introduced this year, providing a comprehensive platform for industry players to showcase and explore the latest products and advancements.

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 11 to 13 November 2025.

More information is available at: www.paperworldme.com

