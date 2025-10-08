DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Pacific Prime Dubai, a global health insurance broker, risks specialist, and benefits specialist, was awarded the “AIG Growth Partner Award 2024,” highlighting the strength and value this growing office brought to its insurance partners in the Middle Eastern market.

The award ceremony took place at Pacific Prime Dubai’s administrative office in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, UAE, on 1 October 2025. The ceremony was attended by David Hayes, Regional CEO of Pacific Prime Dubai; Sidharth Mohanty, Director of General Insurance at Pacific Prime; as well as leadership and representatives from AIG, including:

Joseph Bejjani, General Manager of AIG - GCC & North Africa

Sunil Bambral, Chief Distribution & Digital Officer, UAE at AIG

Alexander Nezeritis, Head of Operations and Strategic Initiatives, GCC and North Africa

Hadil Abo Hamda, Deputy Head of Financial Lines, UAE

Lyayla Al Azkhari, Business Development Manager, UAE at AIG

Rohan Srivastava, Senior Casualty Underwriter AHAC, GCC & North Africa

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Hayes gave a statement of gratitude to AIG, saying, “This recognition marked the next milestone in our journey with AIG. Over the years, AIG has been our valued partner in delivering insurance solutions to our clients in the unique MENA market, especially when it comes to property and casualty products. We’re looking forward to more growth to come for our P&C line, and this path of collaboration and partnership between Pacific Prime and AIG will continue as new opportunities present themselves.”

About AIG

As a subsidiary of the American International Group (AIG), a leading global insurance organization with over 100 years of experience, AIG UAE draws on local experience in UAE and fully utilizes AIG's international presence around the world to serve over 90 million customers in over 80 countries and jurisdictions.

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With a USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker and the leading flexible benefits solutions provider in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group’s brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

