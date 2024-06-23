Orange Jordan concluded two-day boot camps, in Amman, Irbid, and Aqaba in partnership with the “Promoting Job Opportunities for Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs)” project, implemented by German Development Cooperation (GIZ), on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and in collaboration with Beyond Capital, a proactive player in the entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem in Jordan. The training camps targeted entrepreneurs and startup founders with the purpose of boosting their readiness to attract investments and seek funds which is a strategic phase within the overall growth of their startups especially at the early stages.

The boot camps that took place in Amman on May 14th and 16th, in Irbid on May 22nd and 23rd and in Aqaba on May 29th and 30th, entailed a variety of sessions conducted by trainers and experts to enrich the knowledge of the participants in several important areas such as the best practices to attract investments, legal aspects of business, and others, all this will enable the entrepreneurs to kick off the investment journey with confidence given the increasing importance of the financing phase within the overall entrepreneurial journey.

Orange Jordan commented on these training programs referring to their ultimate goal that harmonizes with the company’s continuous efforts to empower entrepreneurs to pursue their investment needs and move with confidence to the advanced stages of their businesses.

It also extended gratitude to GIZ and Beyond Capital whose support contributed significantly to enable as many startups as possible in all over Jordan to develop their strategic, entrepreneurial and marketing skills. This was achieved thanks to the participation of their experts who shared their experience with Orange Jordan’s entrepreneurs.

The Managing Director of Beyond Capital Tamer Al-Salah, the Financial & Investment Advisor Sama Yaish, the CEO of Oasis 500, Luma Fawaz, the Entrepreneur Lana Alamat, and the Financial & Investment Advisor Mohammad Batikhi took the entrepreneurs in Amman in a journey to develop investment and growth strategies, maximize the market value of their businesses, and prepare storytelling-based presentations for investors.

In Irbid, The Managing Director of Beyond Capital Tamer Al-Salah, the CEO & Co-founder of Impact MENA, Farhan Kalaldeh, the Business Woman, Tamara Abdel-Jaber, the CEO of Oasis 500, Luma Fawaz, and the Financial & Investment Advisor Sama Yaish shed light on a number of theoretical concepts related to investments in addition to some inspiring stories of entrepreneurs who were able to successfully seek investments.

The boot camp’s sessions in the Bride of the Red Sea were no exception. The Managing Director of Beyond Capital Tamer Al-Salah, the CEO & Co-founder of Impact MENA, Farhan Kalaldeh, the CEO of Oasis 500, Luma Fawaz, the Incubation Director at iPark Jordan's Technology Incubator Serene Duwayri and the Financial & Investment Advisor Sama Yaish conducted an interactive discussion with the participants to support their investment process.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan has organized a boot camp in March to boost female entrepreneurs’ readiness to attract investments.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

-Ends-

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.