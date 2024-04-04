oraimo, the leading smart accessories brand in Africa, took part in the Cairo Marathon 2024, organized for the tenth consecutive year on the National Day of Cairo Governorate.

Through its participation in this significant event, oraimo aims to encourage regular exercise, which helps improve health and fitness. Marathons play a crucial role in raising awareness about the importance of sports and motivating both youth and adults to engage in physical activity. The long distances covered in marathons require intensive training.

The Cairo Marathon began in 2014 and has flourished into a national phenomenon that showcases Egypt's ancient landmarks. Starting as a small gathering, it has evolved into a movement that attracts thousands of participants of all ages. This year, the marathon highlights one of Cairo's historic neighborhoods, Heliopolis, with the starting point at Maryland Park, one of the area's prominent landmarks.

Ivan Liu, General Manager of oraimo Egypt, stated that his company supports a healthy lifestyle and encourages sports through its smart products, notably smartwatches. These watches accurately monitor users' health indicators and offer over 100 sports modes suitable for various exercises, whether simple or professional, thereby promoting physical activity in general.

He emphasized that the company's sponsorship of sporting events stems from its belief in the importance of supporting the communities it serves, as sports play a vital role in community development and improving citizens' physical health.

Khadija Abdel Rahim, Local Manager of oraimo Egypt, emphasized that oraimo is not only a smart accessories company but also supports smart living through a range of modern products. She explained that the company distributed valuable gifts to participants in the event and awarded winners with products to aid them in their sporting endeavors. These included oraimo OpenPods and oraimo OpenCirclet earphones, practical accessories for exercising while staying focused and aware of their surroundings, along with the oraimo Watch 4 Plus, which offers over 100 sports modes suitable for all exercise environments.

About oraimo :

oraimo is the world's leading smart accessories brand, sold in 60 countries. The brand was founded in 2014 and started its business in Egypt in 2017. With more than 2000 service centers in Egypt and a network covering manufacturing, aftersales, logistics and supply chain, it strives to deliver the most enjoyable experience to customers.