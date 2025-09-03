Abu Dhabi, UAE – Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is taking part in the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). The pavilion features a dedicated majlis experience, created in partnership with Majalis Abu Dhabi, at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The participation reflects the Games’ commitment to reviving traditional Emirati sports and heritage games while strengthening its position as a milestone in the nation’s sporting journey.

Set to be the largest and most diverse international sporting event in the region, the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 6 to 15 February 2026. The event will bring together more than 25,000 participants across more than 30 sporting disciplines, including traditional Emirati sports that reflect the depth of the nation's cultural identity and heritage.

This participation reflects the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026's commitment to promoting traditional sports that have long been an integral part of Emirati heritage, including falconry, endurance horse racing and camel racing. These sports are lasting symbols of national identity, embodying a rich heritage and renewed pride. The traditional game of Al Tabba has also been added to the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 programme. Popular in the UAE and other Gulf countries, Al Tabba bears similarities to cricket and American baseball, with its own set of rules.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Senior Project Manager, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Our participation in ADIHEX 2025 gives us the opportunity to showcase Emirati heritage sports to both local and international audiences, while highlighting the values of authenticity that have shaped our community across generations. Through our presence at ADIHEX, we aim to demonstrate how these sports will be integrated into an international event that will bring over 25,000 athletes from around the globe. The event is not simply a reflection of the past; it is a bridge we are building toward the future, ensuring that heritage sports remain a vibrant part of the global sporting movement.”

He added: “This step embodies the wider vision of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, which seeks to bring together modern sports and deep-rooted traditions, creating a platform where national identity is celebrated and where loyalty and belonging are further strengthened.”

About the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will take place from 6 to 15 February, making it the largest and most comprehensive international multi-sport event in the Middle East. The Games will feature over 30 sports and welcome more than 25,000 participants from around the world across 10 days of inspiring competition.

More than just a sporting event, the Open Masters Games is a celebration of passion, endurance, and the values of unity and connection. Each sport reflects the participants’ determination and competitive spirit, showcasing their dedication and excellence on the field.

For more information and to register for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, please visit the official website: https://abudhabimasters2026.com/