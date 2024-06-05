Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications operator and ICT provider, and a staunch investor in innovation, has announced the winners of its ‘EnterpriseTech’ theme at the Qatar Business Incubation Center (QDB) Innovation Hackathon 2024.

Dedicated to driving operational efficiency and exploring new business opportunities, the EnterpriseTech theme received numerous innovative submissions across six industry-specific categories this year. Out of these, 14 ideas were shortlisted, and 10 teams pitched their groundbreaking solutions. Three outstanding teams emerged as winners, each receiving a QAR 25,000 Pre-Investment Award and direct access to the prestigious QBIC Incubation Programme.

The winning teams showcased remarkable creativity and technical prowess. "DataC" impressed with its enterprise-level data analysis solution powered by generative AI. "RFxAI" introduced a sophisticated RFP response platform utilizing proprietary AI LLMs, and "Nasma" launched a dynamic freelancer marketplace connecting local businesses with top-tier marketing and creative talent.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director PR, Sponsorship and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar, said: "We are proud to support the QBIC Hackathon 2024, offering practical support for the teams and the event. Innovation is central to our corporate strategy, and we are committed to investing in technology and fostering young talent. The impressive participation in the hackathon highlights the incredible potential here in Qatar, and we look forward to seeing how these innovative solutions help to shape the digital future of our nation and beyond."

