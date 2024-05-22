Kuwait: Ooredoo Business, the telecommunications leader and pioneer in business solutions, joined forces with Shifra, the cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor covering the Middle East region, to organize a comprehensive one-day workshop for Ooredoo's esteemed customers. Held at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel, the workshop aimed to educate attendees on the latest advancements and best practices in cybersecurity.

Renowned for its regional expertise in Data Security, Identity and Access Management, and Vulnerability Management, Shifra offers a valuable partnership for Ooredoo business, as one of the best suited for this workshop. Shifra is a company that is recognized for its commitment to guaranteeing a highly protected cyber environment with minimum interruptions for enhanced productivity, safeguarding enterprises' most asset, which is information.

Through demonstrating Shifra’s tailored next generation solutions, Ooredoo business succeeded in broadening its customer’s digital knowledge and perspectives on cybersecurity. Attendees were introduced to Shifra’s advanced solutions, including (but not limited to) Security Automation, Data Leak Prevention, Security Service Edge, in addition to Penetration Testing, Comprehensive Vulnerability Assessment, People Centric Security, Digital Forensic and Incident Response, alongside Endpoint Protection, and Multi Factor/ Password Authentication.

The workshop, a first of its kind, featured in-depth discussions on cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, providing attendees with invaluable insights into protecting their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape. The key topics addressed during the event covered emerging cybersecurity trends, threat mitigation strategies, and practical steps to enhance data protection measures.

Highlighting the collaborative spirit of the event, the workshop welcomed representatives from four leading companies in cybersecurity solutions field, including Akamai, Data Patrol, Live Action, and Delinea. Their presence added depth and diversity to the discussions, offering attendees a holistic view of the cybersecurity landscape and the range of solutions available for all types of businesses to address evolving threats.

Commenting on the initiative, Sulaiman Al-Homoud, Director Enterprise Planning and Demand at Ooredoo stated: "This workshop underscores Ooredoo business's unwavering commitment to empowering our customers with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the dynamic cybersecurity landscape,"

"By partnering with industry leaders like Shifra and bringing together top-notch cybersecurity providers, we are able to offer our customers unparalleled insights and solutions to safeguard their digital assets", added Al-Homoud.

Ooredoo business and Shifra’s collaborative workshop aligns with the company’s strategy to continuously keep its customers informed about the latest advancements in telecommunications and business solutions. Through initiatives like these, Ooredoo business cements its leading position as a trusted partner in helping businesses thrive in the digital age.

It serves to note Ooredoo business’s accelerated and advanced threat detection and cybersecurity solutions. Supported by world-class global security partners, Ooredoo business’s Managed Security Services (MSS) portfolio offers a host of solutions and services to keep businesses safe. Its integrated approach to security helps prevent, detect, and respond to cybersecurity threats and reduce business interruptions.