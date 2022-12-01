Al Mattar: The race creates atmospheres of joy coupled with competition and sports activity.. Everyone is invited to participate in this premier sports event in Kuwait

We raise the slogan “Let’s Run For Them” in support of the children with cancer

Our mission is to promote sport, and continuation of this race for almost three decades demonstrates the success of NBK’s social mission

We will continue to work hard to maintain the valuable popular trust renewing every year in this race

The registration for National Bank of Kuwait’s (NBK) Run continues online through nbk.com/nbkrun. NBK Run is scheduled to kick off on Saturday 10th, December 2022. NBK Run is one of the biggest events in Kuwait with the best arrangements.

Head of Corporate Communications at NBK, Manal Al Mattar said: “This year, NBK Run celebrates its 28th anniversary. As the first sports event in Kuwait and the GCC, NBK Run continues its long tradition in supporting our community”

“Every year, people wait for NBK Run. We are keen to meet people’s expectations every year because it’s our duty and commitment.” She stressed. “Over the past 28 years, our aim was not only to encourage people to participate but also to enjoy the event.”

Al Mattar added, “NBK strongly supports sporting events and encourages physical activities as a means to promote a healthier and more active lifestyle for members of the community. Titled “Let’s Run For Them”, NBK Run aimed to encourage children with cancer as Part of the registration fees will be a donation”

Al Mattar also commented on the great collaboration exhibited by different ministries and governmental institutions, headed by the Ministry of Health-Medical Emergency, Kuwait Fire Force and the Ministry of Interior.

The race for both the female and male participants will start at 8:00 am from two starting points at different distances: 10km and 5km.

The starting point of 10 km, starts from Bneid Al Qar Beach and the starting point of 5 km, starts opposite to Souq Sharq and the end of both distances is at the Shuwaikh Beach Park, parallel to the Gulf Road, next to KPC building.

Applicants can then collect their assigned T-shirt and number at Al Shaheed Park Multi-purpose Hall in Phase 2, between 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm starting from Tuesday, 6 December until Thursday, 8 December 2022.

NBK will award the top 3 winners (women and men) in the 10 km race with KD 1000, KD 700, KD 500 cash prizes. The top3 winners (women and men) in the 5 km race will win KD 500, KD 400, KD 300 cash prizes.

Everyone is invited

Everyone is invited to register in the NBK Run 2022 and participate with their families, relatives and friends, as this year’s event, in addition to creating atmospheres of joy, coincides with NBK’s celebration of its 70th anniversary. This bears many symbolic national and historical connotations for the first homegrown bank in Kuwait that decided since its inception to remain “closer to the community”, with a leading CSR role that goes in line with its national duties and respect of the national identity and heritage that we pride in generation after another.

