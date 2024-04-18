With a futuristic theme, “New Energy, New Eco, New Era”, OMODA & JAECOO will showcase its off-road capabilities to international visitors.

OMODA & JAECOO are also set to launch the all-new OMODA 7 globally by April 28th

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automobile brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, have announced their participation at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, set to commence on April 25, 2024 at the China International Exhibition Centre.

Anticipating the grand debut of its heavyweight new energy products at the prestigious global A-grade auto show, OMODA & JAECOO will introduce OMODA’s first pure electric model, the OMODA E5 as well as JAECOO’s new energy hybrid models, the J7 PHEV and the J8 PHEV. The company’s participation is set to reshape the off-road new energy market landscape in Asia, the Middle East and around the world.

Adopting the philosophy of “new products + new technology + new ecosystem”, OMODA & JAECOO are set to welcome the largest scale of international visitors in Chery’s history, including senior government officials, industry leaders and collaborators, who will witness the brand’s groundbreaking innovations in the new energy field. At its innovative booth, OMODA & JAECOO will also highlight the theme of “New Energy, New Eco, New Era”, showcasing off-road new energy capabilities that are set to ensure smarter, more efficient, and safer off-road travel experiences, and marking the beginning of a successful journey in the off-road new energy domain.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: “It is an exciting time for OMODA & JAECOO as we reveal our groundbreaking innovations at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. Debuting our new energy off-road product matrix, which comprises of the OMODA E5 and JAECOO's J7 PHEV and J8 PHEV, marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to revolutionising travel.

“With the UAE as a key market under our global strategy, we are eager to showcase how our off-road new energy capabilities will redefine the future of automotive experiences, ensuring smarter, safer, and more efficient journeys for our valued customers in the region,” he added.

OMODA & JAECOO continue to make big strides in the Middle East with their arrival to the UAE and in the global market by launching new and innovative models. One year after the launch of its first global model, the OMODA 5, OMODA is set to introduce the OMODA 7 to the global market by April 28th, embodying an all-dimensional "evolution" in design aesthetics and smart innovations, while continuing to lead the way to a new era of mobility.

About OMODA

Through profound insights and contemplation of the trends toward youthfulness, individuality, and globalization, OMODA is dedicated to embracing global consumers with a youthful mindset and creating a forward-looking brand for the spirited new generation with an attitude. OMODA keenly perceives the lives of the contemporary global young generation and, embodying a "CROSS" boundary-breaking identity, engages in full dialogue with the emerging generation. By breaking the order of the real world, OMODA brings cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to young users, offering them stylish vehicles that are ahead of their time. In the name "OMODA," the "O" stands for surprise and vitality, and it is also a symbol of the essential element of life, Oxygen. "MODA" is derived from "Modern," conveying a sense of avant-garde fashion and representing a new global generation of sustainable lifestyles, an embodiment of eco-friendly green practices and forward-looking technology. Adhering to a global brand mindset, OMODA has innovatively created the "O-universe" ecosystem concept, a unique communication method between the brand and users, and an exclusive social symbol for OMODA. The goal is to establish warmer connections with global users, embrace a more diverse culture, and co-create a desirable LOHAS lifestyle with users.