Dubai, UAE – Omnix International, a regional leader in digital transformation and innovative technology solutions, announced its participation at the 4th Annual Kingdom Digital Twin 2025 Conference, taking place in Riyadh on October 7.

With the theme “Revolutionizing Industries with Digital Twin,” the conference will highlight how advanced Digital Twin technologies are reshaping the way enterprises design, build, operate, and maintain assets across diverse sectors.

At the event, Omnix will spotlight its strategic partnership with Unity, enabling next-generation Digital Twin, AR/VR, and immersive 3D solutions. These innovations empower organizations across industries including AEC, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Energy, Utilities, and Government, transforming how projects are designed, visualized, and managed in the built environment and beyond.

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International, said “Saudi Arabia is making remarkable strides in its digital transformation journey, with key projects shaping the region’s future. Participation at the Kingdom Digital Twin 2025 Conference provides us with a strong platform to connect with industry leaders, share success stories, and reinforce our commitment to driving innovation and transformation in the Kingdom.”

Other focus areas will include the application of Digital Twin platforms across infrastructure, smart cities, and industrial facilities. Omnix will also highlight the role of Reality Capture and Scan-to-BIM technologies in delivering enhanced accuracy and efficiency throughout project lifecycles. In addition, the company will emphasize how immersive AR/VR and Metaverse solutions are driving innovation in training, visualization, and collaboration.

As one of the region’s leading providers of digital infrastructure and transformation, Omnix is tackling industry challenges by bridging the gap between physical and digital assets. Its solutions and consulting services offer strategic guidance from the early stages of a project, while minimizing inefficiencies, risks, and costs throughout execution. Furthermore, Omnix enables sustainability and predictive maintenance by leveraging real-time insights to optimize performance across project lifecycles.

Omnix invites Digital Transformation Managers, IT leaders, and BIM professionals from across Government, Energy, AEC, and Oil & Gas sectors to engage with its team of senior executives at Booth 7 during the event.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a-compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and managed services. With over 30 years of experience, Omnix has built a proven track record across the globe as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions, enabling clients to achieve new levels of service innovation, customer experience, and revenue growth. For more information, visit https://omnix.com.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE:U] offers a suite of tools to create, market, and grow interactive experiences across all major platforms, from mobile, PC, and console, to extend reality (XR). For more information, visit https://unity.com.