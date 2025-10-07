Muscat, Oman – Oman International Development and Investment Company S.A.O.G (Ominvest), has concluded the ESG Connect event in collaboration with Sustainable Square, held in the last week of September. The event brought together senior executives, sustainability leaders, and ESG professionals from across Ominvest Group companies to drive forward collective progress on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) integration.

The event convened discussions and analysis of themes including strategy integration, regulatory compliance, operational implementation, and the transition towards a net-zero economy. The discussions were concluded with a proactive agreement to develop a consolidated insights report capturing key findings, recommendations, and next steps. This outlines another step taken by Ominvest to strengthen its broader sustainability disclosures and reinforce its alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and global ESG standards.

Waleed Al Yarubi, Chief People, Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer, commented: “At Ominvest, we view sustainability as not just a commitment, but as a catalyst for resilience, competitiveness, and long-term value creation. The success of ESG Connect fuels our ambition to translate collaborative dialogue into a cohesive, accelerated Group-wide strategy and effort. Moving forward, our partnership with Sustainable Square will be instrumental in forging an industry-leading ESG practices that secure Ominvest's as responsible investment leader in alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and global standards.

Monaem Ben Lellahom, CEO of Sustainable Square, added: “ESG Connect was a great showcase of the progress Ominvest has already achieved in embedding ESG across its Group companies, in what we consider an industry-leading model. What stood out was the collective willingness to refine strategies, address challenges openly, and set new priorities together. Through technology and innovation, we are proud to partner with Ominvest in building on this momentum and ensuring its sustainability practices continue to evolve in line with global standards and market expectations.”

The session involved strategic presentations, live polling, and interactive group discussions to capture insights effectively and maximise input. This format provided a platform for participants to align on sustainability priorities, share best practices, and surface opportunities to strengthen ESG resilience across the Group.

About Ominvest

Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) SAOG is a leading investment company listed on the Muscat Securities Exchange. With a diversified portfolio across various sectors, Ominvest has a proven track record of delivering strong financial performance and contributing to the economic development of Oman.

About Sustainable Square

Headquartered in the UAE, Sustainable Square is a regional force with global relevance in ESG, sustainability, climate strategies, decarbonization, sustainable finance, and responsible investment. With over a decade of execution across the Middle East and emerging markets, the firm has helped companies turn ESG from a reporting burden into a strategic asset that drives valuation, resilience, and investor confidence.

Sustainable Square partners with listed companies, private firms, and financial institutions to embed ESG into business strategy, improve disclosures, accelerate climate action, and enhance their equity and investment story.

To scale this impact, Sustainable Square developed SQUARELY — a fully AI-powered ESG reporting platform that automates complex disclosures, ensures data integrity, and aligns seamlessly with global investor-grade standards

Media:

Kekst CNC (Financial communications advisor)

Tan Siddique | Meriem Saadaoui

Ominvest@kekstcnc.com