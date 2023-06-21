The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” continues its participation at the Saudi Food Show held in Riyadh, while witnessing an impressive surge in demand for Omani companies specialising in the food and packaging industries. The exhibition has attracted a lineup of industry leaders, decision-makers and investors within this sector, with the participation of international brands representing 43 countries.

Marketing and promotion officials representing the participating Omani companies underscored the key role played by specialised exhibitions in the food, beverage and packaging sectors in enhancing the global presence of locally manufactured products. Hamad Al Attabi, PR Manager at Pragati Glass Gulf, said: “We aim through our participation at Saudi Food Show to showcase our diverse range of products, maximise our brand exposure, and sign valuable sales agreements with international companies. The level of interest shown by the attendees at the exhibition has surpassed our expectations."

Yahya Al Jabri, Marketing Officer at Majan Glass, stated: “This event in Saudi Arabia offers a valuable platform to showcase and promote the product range of Majan Glass and gather customer feedback. The Saudi Food Show facilitates direct communication with customers, fostering a deeper understanding of their requirements. Majan Glass aims to leverage this opportunity to enhance product quality, expand presence, establish international relations, attract new customers, and introduce our diverse products to companies from around the globe.”

On his part, Salim Fadel, Marketing Assistant at Salalah Mills, emphasised that the company’s participation in the Saudi Food Show aims at bolstering the popularity of Omani products within the thriving and fast-growing Saudi market. “The Sultanate’s pavilion has attracted significant attention from those interested in importing to the Saudi market, leading to the initiation of negotiations once the exhibition comes to a close,” he pointed out.

Malallah Al Hamadani, Marketing Director at Oman Foodstuff Factory (Al Mudhish), highlighted the company's achievements in building consumer trust, expanding market presence, and diversifying export portfolio, and emphasised the company's commitment to adapting to the post Covid-19 global market dynamics including the impact on raw materials, supply chains, and consumer behaviour. “The exhibition provided valuable insights, with numerous contract requests received. These requests will be evaluated in line with our current and future plans, aligned with Oman Vision 2040 objectives for enhancing the food sector within the Sultanate,” Al Hamadani commented.

Mohammed Al Balushi, Sales and Marketing Assistant Manager at Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, highlighted the significance of their participation in increasing the market reach of their new products and exploring new partnerships in the Saudi and neighbouring markets. “The exhibition serves as an ideal platform for keeping abreast of the latest trends in the food industry and networking with industry experts from various countries,” he added.

The Saudi Food Show also offers an opportunity for Madayn to promote Omani products, explore new markets for these products, introduce its lineup of incentives to attract investors to the industrial cities, and hence attract and localise new investments and bolster the national economy, aligning with the objectives outlined in Oman Vision 2040.