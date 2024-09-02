Muscat: Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) Awards 2025, an esteemed event co-organized by Oman Environmental Services Holding Company - “be'ah” and CONNECT, is set to recognize and celebrate organizations with exceptional sustainability practices during the highly anticipated Oman Sustainability Week on 11 May 2025.

The OSW Awards utilizes the Oman Sustainability Index framework to assess organizations’ performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas. The index serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it will aim to provide an assessment platform, allowing organizations to measure their sustainability performance and integrate ethical practices into their strategies. Secondly, it emphasizes the enduring nature of economic, social and environmental responsibility commitments. The index framework is based on the internationally recognized Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard and is the result of collaborative efforts with be’ah’s exclusive partner, the Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) in Chicago, Illinois.

The index will also help determine medium and long-term opportunities and risks for the participating organizations, encouraging them to remain dedicated to their sustainability goals and improve measurable transparency and integrity within their sectors. This will also give them the chance to evaluate their current sustainability standing relative to their industry peers. After the OSW Awards event, all participating organizations will receive feedback reports with detailed scores and suggested areas of improvement to pave the way for improvement.

The OSW Awards is set to host an impressive gathering of senior dignitaries from multiple sectors, including the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology. This distinguished event will also attract prominent C-suite executives and key stakeholders in the field of sustainability, highlighting its significance and broad industry support. The event has grown tremendously over the years, with 12 participants at its inaugural edition in 2022, 19 in 2023, and 28 in 2024.

“Over the course of the last three editions of the Oman Sustainability Index, various organizations have leveraged the self-assessment tool and detailed feedback reports to deepen their dedication to sustainable practices. Notably, some organizations have boosted their index scores by more than 30%, with one small to medium enterprise (SME) achieving an impressive 70% increase. Participation in the OSW Awards is an invaluable opportunity for entities of all sizes be they large corporations, SMEs, government bodies, or academic institutions to align continuously with evolving global, regional and local sustainability trends including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Oman Vision 2040,” commented Dr. Mohab Ali Al Hinai, Vice President – Sustainability and Circular Economy at be'ah.

After being introduced at the last edition of the Awards, the ‘Eco-Mobility Award’ category will also once again be incorporated, providing dedicated recognition to organizations that are contributing to the national Net Zero 2050 goal through assessment against a specialized framework established by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. Organizations will be assessed through active projects, services, and initiatives in the Sultanate of Oman. The submissions will be judged by a distinguished panel, and during the last edition, a total of 8 organizations competed in this category.

The OSW Awards 'expression of interest' opened on 1st September 2024 and will close on 21st November 2024. A participant training session, conducted by be'ah Academy, is scheduled for December. Following this, the submission period will run from 10th December 2024 to 13th February 2025, with the winners set to be announced during the OSW Awards ceremony on 11th May 2025.

To know more and to be a part of OSW Awards 2025 visit -

https://www.omansustainabilityweek.com/awards