MUSCAT, Sultanate of Oman, and MANAMA, Bahrain – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has partnered with Diwan of Royal Court, Royal Court Affairs, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Sultanate of Oman to deliver a series of workshops. These sessions are designed to support the Omani government's broader digital transformation initiative by upskilling the travel management departments within these entities, enhancing operational efficiency, and automating manual processes. Held at Sabre’s regional headquarters in Bahrain, these two weeks of training sessions represent the first collaboration of this kind between Sabre and the Omani government, reaffirming Sabre’s leadership in Oman’s government travel sector.

Building on a 15-year partnership, Sabre has supported these key Omani government entities with advanced solutions to elevate their travel management capabilities. This collaboration is the latest milestone, offering a training program that equips teams with the skills to use advanced tools like Sabre 360 Graphical View and New Distribution Capability (NDC). It also emphasizes best practices to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance operational excellence.

“We are proud to be partnering with the Omani government on this initiative, which is a testament to our commitment to empowering governments with advanced technology, tools and training,” said Ramzi Al Qassab, Managing Director, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “By equipping the Omani government with the skills to leverage our advanced tools, we are not only enhancing their operational efficiency but also reinforcing the trust and reliability that have been the foundation of our partnership for over a decade. This collaboration exemplifies Sabre's role in helping governments achieve their strategic goals, including cost savings and operational excellence.”

As Oman pioneers its ambitious digital transformation, it is the first government in the region to launch such a strategic training program to modernize the travel sector. This move sets a new benchmark for efficiency and effectiveness, helping to position Oman as a regional leader in government travel management.

“Our long-standing partnership with Sabre has been essential in meeting our evolving travel management needs," said Salam Al Hadhrami, Director of the Travel Services Department, Royal Court Affairs. "Sabre’s innovative solutions and unwavering support have been vital in ensuring our operations run smoothly and efficiently. These training sessions are more than workshops; they are key opportunities for our teams to gain insights and skills that will allow us to harness the latest technologies and best practices, enabling us to continue serving our nation at the highest level of efficiency."

As Oman continues to prioritize the digitalization of its government operations, the Diwan of Royal Court is committed to upskilling its teams and embracing this transformation.

"Our collaboration with Sabre reflects our commitment to upskilling our teams and embracing digital transformation," said Aisha Al Balushi, Head of Ticketing Department, Diwan of Royal Court. "These training sessions are pivotal in equipping our staff with the tools to automate manual processes, significantly enhancing efficiency and reducing time spent on routine tasks. This effort is central to our goal of operational excellence and supporting Oman’s ambition for a digitally advanced government."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized the transformative impact of this initiative.

"Through digitalization and the adoption of best practices, we aim to streamline our operations and optimize costs, helping to ensure that the travel sector is well-prepared for future challenges," said Nawaf Al Sadri, Reservation and Tickets officer Manager, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Our collaboration with Sabre plays a critical role in our strategy to support Oman’s digital transformation, enhancing efficiency across all government travel operations."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow’s technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Media Contact:

Fatin Said

sabrenews@sabre.com