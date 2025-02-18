Muscat – The Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) proudly hosted the 8th Indian Ocean Conference on 16–17 March, under the theme “A Journey Towards New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.” The multilateral conference was organised by Oman’s Foreign Ministry in collaboration with the India Foundation and supported by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

For the occasion, OCEC’s grand ballroom was transformed into a dynamic diplomatic platform, facilitating high-level discussions on the challenges facing Indian Ocean nations and strategies to enhance regional cooperation in maritime, economic, and security affairs.

Foreign ministers from 27 countries, along with key regional stakeholders, convened for the two-day summit, which opened with remarks from Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan.

Eng. Said Al Shanfari, CEO of OCEC, expressed his pride in hosting such a significant diplomatic event: "Our venue was designed to be a space where the future of our country and region takes shape. Hosting events of this scale and importance is at the heart of what we do, creating lasting impact for Oman and beyond. We look forward to welcoming more global events at OCEC, supported by our government, private sector, and local associations."

This marks the second major international event hosted at OCEC in 2025, following the International Science Council’s 3rd General Assembly in January. The venue is now preparing for the Ramadan period with a new offering for corporate and public iftars under the Layali Al Irfan campaign, while also gearing up to welcome more global gatherings in the coming months.

For further information about the event, please visit Oman’s Foreign Affairs ministry website: https://www.fm.gov.om/8th-indian-ocean-conference-opens-in-oman/.