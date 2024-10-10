Dubai, UAE – NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2024, from October 14-18, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The theme this year is “Empowering Tomorrow: AI-driven Solutions for a Secure Digital Future”, where the company will showcase its latest innovations and solutions across various technology sectors such as AI, cybersecurity, applications, and data analytics.

A major attraction at this year’s event will be ‘NT-Tina, NTT DATA’s AI-powered digital human. Equipped with NTT’s large language model, NT-Tina will engage with visitors at the NTT DATA booth in natural conversations, showcasing how generative AI can enhance customer experience. Using advanced capabilities like speech recognition, machine learning, and natural language processing, NT-Tina will answer questions about Digital Human Solutions and demonstrate the future of human-AI interaction with lifelike expressions and communication skills.

NTT DATA’s Digital Human technology represents the company’s vision of Smart Solutions, combining IoT technology and AI to create personalized, interactive experiences. NTT DATA have previously used the digital humans at major global sporting events like The British Open, Tour de France, and the FIBA Basketball World Cup, serving as sports experts and event guides.

NTT DATA will also be highlighting its AI and cybersecurity offerings, including Managed SASE and Managed XSIAM solutions at GITEX. These AI-driven security operations are designed to protect businesses from evolving cyber threats through advanced threat intelligence, utilizing insights from cloud, network, mobile, and endpoint telemetry. The company will also present its industry-specific application portfolio, tailored to meet the unique needs of each sector.

“AI has revolutionized user experience and NTT DATA’s go-to-market offerings reflect this shift. As an Enterprise Managed Services Provider in the Middle East, we leverage AI to deliver data-driven and efficient operations for our clients. We have integrated AI across applications, infrastructure, and cloud solutions, enabling partners and customers to stay ahead of evolving trends,” said Burcak Soydan, Managing Executive for Middle East region at NTT DATA MEA.

At GITEX, NTT DATA through its solutions portfolio will showcase how businesses can use AI to enhance productivity and personalize digital experiences, added Burcak.

NTT DATA will be exhibiting in Cyber Valley Hall H25 booth D10. Senior executives and technology experts will meet customers and partners to share their success stories and hold live demonstrations for their AI-based solutions.

About NTT DATA.

In April 2024, Dimension Data rebranded to become NTT DATA. NTT DATA forms part of NTT Ltd, a USD 30 billion IT services provider that is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. The company lays the foundation for organizations’ edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplifies the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovates at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. It offers tailored infrastructure and ensures consistent best practices in design and operations across all its client’s secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, the company supports organizations with its platform-delivered infrastructure services to enable a connected future. Visit us at services.global.ntt