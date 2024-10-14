Ecosystem of partners: Shure, Absen, Surgex, Barco Clickshare, Epson, Televic, Arthur Holm, Neat, Huddly, Microsoft and Bose Professional among others

Dubai, UAE – NMK Electronics, a Midwich Group company, and a leading distributor of professional audio, video, and lighting products in the Middle East, is set to impress visitors on Day 1 of GITEX Global Dubai 2024. Located in Hall 3, booth H3C-40, NMK Electronics invites attendees to explore its lineup of innovative audiovideo (AV) solutions, featuring world-first technologies and the latest enhancements to its portfolio.



Product Highlights and Live Demonstrations

NMK Electronics is showcasing a selection of the latest AV solutions designed to address the diverse needs of businesses across the region. Visitors to NMK's booth can expect to see live demonstrations of the following cutting-edge technologies:



Shure MXWnext2 – As part of its audio solutions lineup, NMK is showcasing the Shure MXWnext2, the latest in wireless microphone technology. Designed to offer unparalleled audio clarity and flexibility, this solution is perfect for corporate and live event venues, providing superior sound quality and ease of integration.



Epson 4K Projectors – NMK is proud to present the world’s smallest and lightest 4K projector from Epson. This breakthrough in projection technology delivers high-quality, ultra-portable solutions for businesses looking for flexible, top-tier display options, perfect for both corporate and educational environments.

Arthur Holm – NMK is excited to introduce the Arthur Holm DB3 motorized monitors, featuring a versatile design that allows the screen to tilt, rotate, and be concealed within the desk. This product is being showcased in the region for the first time, offering an elegant solution for boardrooms and conference rooms.

Control Room Solutions – NMK is also providing updates on its control room segment, offering insights into its newest solutions tailored for mission-critical environments. These technologies provide robust real-time monitoring and communication capabilities, making them ideal for industries like security, broadcasting, and transportation.

“Our participation at GITEX this year is focused on showcasing solutions that not only meet the current demands of the AV sector but also anticipate the future needs of the market,” said Alex Kemanes, Regional Director, Middle East at NMK Electronics. “With over three decades of experience in the Gulf region, our objective is to offer future-proof solutions that grow alongside our customers' needs. We are thrilled to continue our journey and witness our portfolio's evolution, as these AV innovations consistently help organizations optimize their operations.”

Visit NMK Electronics at GITEX Global Dubai 2024

Attendees are encouraged to visit NMK Electronics at Hall 3, H3C-40 for personalized demonstrations, consultations with AV experts, and a closer look at how NMK’s portfolio can help transform various industries.

