Dammam, KSA: NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR), a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services for offshore and onshore energy clients, and a majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group PJSC (ADX: NMDC), has inaugurated an advanced fabrication yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia, representing the next phase of strategic regional and global growth for the company. Equipped with the latest features in automation and digitalization, it also incorporates the latest fabrication processes and boasts a production capacity of 40,000 tonnes per year.

In the attendance of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province, the yard was officially inaugurated at the iktva Forum & Exhibition 2025, taking place at the Dhahran Expo between 13 and 16 January 2025.

The 400,000 sqm state-of-the-art yard, part of the Ras Al Khair Special Economic Zone, will provide offshore facilities fabrication as well as onshore modularization. The fabrication yard will form part of an end-to-end solution in a wider maritime and offshore cluster which is designed to support industry. NMDC Energy has invested AED 200 million into its Ras Al Khair yard to provide productive, safe and environmentally sound facilities, and it will embed the latest technologies to deliver efficiencies and reduce environmental impact.

Over the past five years, NMDC Energy has reinjected SAR 5 billion into the Saudi economy and industry, to support positive economic impact in the Kingdom, and the yard is a key milestone in its efforts to support KSA’s economic priorities.

H.E. Mohamed Hamad Almehairi, Chairman of NMDC Energy, said: “The inauguration of the Ras Al Khair yard represents a bold and exciting new chapter for energy cooperation for both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which will bring vast tangible benefits to both nations. We’re proud that NMDC Energy will serve as an engine of economic development by powering priority industries, enabling businesses, and advancing solutions across the energy value chain. We foresee vast opportunities to collaborate and to pursue projects in areas that will maximize the value of the resources in both our nations as well as ensure that the UAE and KSA remain leaders in the regional energy transition.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group, said: “The Ras Al Khair fabrication yard is a testament to NMDC Energy’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure ambitions and delivering world-class energy solutions. We are proud to contribute to projects that drive sustainable growth and innovation, creating value for industries and communities alike. This milestone reinforces our shared vision of excellence and strengthens our role as a trusted partner in the region’s energy transformation.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, commented: “At NMDC Energy, we understand that the essence of Saudi Vision 2030 is that it seeks a strong, thriving and stable Saudi Arabia. That’s why we’re looking forward to bringing 51 years of experience to create new opportunities for prosperity for both KSA and the UAE, as well as supporting new and existing clients across the wider region. Through our projects and collaborations in Ras Al Khair, we can build upon Saudi’s national priorities by helping to diversify the national economy, creating skilled jobs and harnessing the full potential of the skilled labor force.”

The ambitious, large-scale project opens an existing new phase for UAE-KSA economic collaboration. NMDC Energy’s Ras Al Khair yard encourages industry by serving as an engine for growth, investment, trade, and employment within the Ras Al Khair region and beyond.