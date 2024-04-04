Coming to Dubai on 27th and 28th April, 2024 the festival will be packed with trainers, wellness experts and nutritionists to help conquer your wellness journey

All proceeds of the event tickets will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation to support people of determination

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nike is set to host the inaugural Dubai edition of the brands global renown ‘Well Festival’. The two-day event consists of a weekend of movement, mindfulness and sound all supported by the Nike Well Collective. The festival will take place in a custom-built location at Nara Desert Resort from 4pm to 11 pm on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th April, 2024, with tickets costing AED 150 with all proceeds being donated to the Al Jalila Foundation to support people of determination through its partnership with ‘Heroes of Hope’.

The two-day “Well Festival” is open to everyone to participate in a host of reimagined wellness experiences spanning across various movement and mindfulness programs to encourage activity and to help them feel their best. The festival is brought to life through partnerships with a network of local talent and athletes, redefining wellness and harmoniously combining movement, art and music for an unparalleled experience.

“Inspired by insights from our Nike Women’s consumers, Nike Well Collective is designed to support well-being journeys for everyone, however they define them. It celebrates all bodies and all forms of movement. Because we know holistic fitness is more than just sport, it’s focusing on body, mind and life,” said Amy Montagne, VP/GM of Global Nike Women’s. “As Nike exists to champion athletes and sport, our ultimate goal is to help more people move, feel good in their bodies and connect with what matters most — a life well lived.”

The festival is made up of four zones: "The Energy Circle”, “The Conversation Pit”, “The Sanctuary” and “The Wadi”. Festival goers can expect to take part in movement sessions such as high intensity interval training (HIIT), dancing, yoga and sound healing in “The Energy Circle”. “The Conversation Pit” will host a number of beneficial and inspiring panel discussions and workshops covering a range of topics. As well-being involves mind, body and spirit “The Sanctuary” is set to roll-out sessions particularly focused on breathing techniques, sound healing and meditation. Last but not least, to fuel the body and fuel the mind, “The Wadi” represents the energy and fuel area, acting as the pit stop for all pre and post workout meals and snacks, with a wide range of healthy offerings.

The proceeds from the ticket price will be donated to the Al Jalila Foundation to support its partnership with ‘Heroes of Hope’ which is focused on developing and supporting sporting, social and interpersonal skills for people of determination so they can reach their sporting potential accomplish their own individual dreams Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, shared: “We are delighted to be the chosen charity partner for the inaugural Dubai edition of the Nike Well Festival. There is truly no greater wealth than health, and sport provides a platform to promote a healthy lifestyle, social inclusion, and a sense of community. We are grateful for the support from Nike, who share our dedication to transforming the lives of people of determination through our partnership with ‘Heroes of Hope’.

Launched by Nike in 2023 in a bid to support people’s wellness journeys — wherever they might be on it - Nike’s Well Collective is the brands commitment to delivering expertise and guidance across body, mind and life through the brand’s global community of trainers, coaches, wellness and nutrition experts.

To find out more and to secure your tickets to the Nike “Well Festival”, please visit www.nikewellfestivaldxb.com. The tickets are limited and distributed on a first come first served basis, so act quickly if you want to be part of the movement and elevate your well-being.

About Nike

For more on Nike’s approach to holistic fitness, check out “All Moments, All Movements.”

To learn more about Nike Well Collective, go to nike.com/nikewellcollective and follow @nikewellcollective on Instagram.