Content creator Ossy Marwah co-hosted this celebration of fan-favorite stars

International favorites Olivia Rodrigo, Mr Beast and Jenna Ortega secured the coveted Nickelodeon Blimp, with Gaith Marwan, Aboflah, Big Sam and Manal among the regional winners

Now United, Elyanna and Siilawy were among the show's smashing performers of this record-setting edition

Abu Dhabi — Paramount set up the biggest and slimiest party of the year with a record-setting second edition of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi. An epic show at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena hosted by global award-winning British star Jessie J, who lighted up the stage with one of her biggest hit Price Tag, in which kids chose their international and regional favorites across the worlds of film, television and music with a record number of 46 million votes.

Co-hosted by social media star and content creator Ossy Marwah, the slime-filled celebration awarded the Nickelodeon blimp to winners across 16 categories including influencer Gaith Marwan, actress Mayan El Sayed and Moroccan singer-songwriters Manal.

A great lineup of talented artists delighted the audience with stunning performances by the world’s first global music team Now United, Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter and composer Elyanna, top Saudi artist Bader Al-Shuaibi, Palestinian singer-songwriter Noel Kharman, Jordanian singer-songwriters Issam Alnajjar and Siilawy.

STARS TAKING THE STAGE

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2023 featured musical performances and appearances from global and regional stars, such as:

Jessie J, the global award-winning star kicked off the night in a silver sequin look for an unforgettable performance of her chart-topper Price Tag.

Social media sensation Ossy Marwah joined her to introduce the first guest presenters and awards.

Moroccan singer-songwriter Manal won for Favorite Artist and shared an emotional onscreen message to thank all her fans for their amazing support.

Jordanian singer-songwriter Siilawy took the stage for a stunning performance of his popular song Lama Tkooni

Adding to the excitement, Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter and composer Elyanna walked through the stage singing her latest song Mama Eh

Jordanian singer-songwriter Issam Alnajjar performed a great medley of hits Hadal Ahbek, Waray and TMO, and was promptly slimed to the delight of the audience.

Palestinian singer-songwriter Noel Kharman, gave a moving performance of her hit Al Forga.

Top Saudi artist Bader Al-Shuaibi continued exciting the crowd singing a medley of hits Mtaaba Kol El Nas, Ana Weyah and Bravo Alek.

Celebrity presenters included Karen Wazen, Noor Stars, Kris Fade, Lea Makhoul, Amr Maskoun, Saudi Reporters and Gaith Marwan.

World’s first global music team Now United performed All Night Long and One Love medley and featured Ivorian Mélanie Thomas, Lebanese Nour Ardakani, Australian Savannah Clarke, British Lamar Morris and American Zane Carter. This marked the first live show for the global pop group’s new Brazilian member Desireé Santos along with special guest stars Mexican Sabina Hidalgo and German Sina Deinert, well known to their Uniters.

FULL LIST OF NICKELODEON KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS ABU DHABI 2023 WINNERS:

Leading up to the show, kids across the Middle East voted for their favorite artists across 16 categories. This year’s edition garnered a record-breaking 46 million votes from around the world, triplicating the previous edition, as a testament of kids’ voice power.

Favorite Artist

Manal

Favorite Team

Saudi Reporters

Favorite Female Newcomer

Noel Kharman

Favorite Male Newcomer

Siilawy

Favorite Content Creator

Wessam Q

Favorite Influencer

Ghaith Marwan

Favorite Gamer

AboFlah

Favorite Actress

Mayan El Sayed

Favorite Actor

Ahmed Dash

Favorite Comedy Creator

Islam Afro

Favorite International Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite Rapper

Big Sam

Favorite Nickelodeon Character

SpongeBob - SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Pet in Nickelodeon series

Gary the Snail - SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite International Influencer

Jenna Ortega

Favorite International Content Creator

Mr Beast

BROADCAST

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2023 was recorded on September 16th at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena and a one-hour special will premiere on Nickelodeon Arabia on September 20th at 17:00 KSA/18:00 UAE and will also be aired on Nickelodeon channels internationally.

2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi is a Paramount production in partnership with Blink Experience.

More coverage of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2023 can be found on Nickelodeon’s channels on Facebook, Instagram and through the following official hashtags: #KidsChoiceAwardsAD, #KCAAD2023, #KCA, #NickelodeonArabia, #InAbuDhabi.

-Ends-

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Etihad Arena

Etihad Arena is the UAE’s landmark of entertainment, the region's largest multi-purpose indoor arena set on the stunning waterfront of Yas Bay, offering world-class event space and hospitality. Designed with sustainability at its core, the venue offers a dynamic event space that can be easily transformed to host a variety of events including large-scale international concerts, sports games, corporate events, private functions, and local community celebrations. Owned by Miral Asset Management and operated by Flash Entertainment, Etihad Arena is proudly positioned on Yas Island, the Middle East’s premier leisure and entertainment destination, and will enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global entertainment hub. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is the proud naming rights partner for Etihad Arena. Over the years to come, Etihad will fly many of the world-class entertainment acts and guests to the venue.

About Blink Experience

Blink Experience is a homegrown, globally connected, experiential hub that prides itself on its creativity and innovation. With a growing network, they have feet on the ground in 6 markets covering the Middle East and Europe and counting, while working daily with brands that range from niche local markets to international household names. From humble roots in 2003, they have expanded their service offerings to deliver game changing end-to-end work from Entertainment Events, Cultural Events, Sports Events, Motorsports Events, Activations, and Festivals, to many others. Housing +150 subject matter experts, who are often references in their field, they innovate and execute live events, campaign strategies, creative design, and digital engagement that is Made in Tomorrow!

Press contacts:

Paramount MENA

Abla Nari Abla.nari@paramount.com

Pilar García Pilar.garciapalomero@paramount.com

TOH PR Agency

kcas@tohpr.com