Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club in collaboration with strategic partner ADNEC Group, is gearing up to launch a raft of new and exciting events this year. Promising to be the largest edition to date, ADIHEX 2024 will feature thousands of brands across 11 diverse sectors, offering thrilling, educational, and culturally enriching experiences that are sure to capture the imagination of visitors of all ages. With everything from falconry and hunting to equestrian sports, veterinary products, fishing and marine sports, environmental preservation, cultural heritage, arts and crafts, as well as cutting-edge technology and innovation, this year’s event guarantees a journey filled with awe, discovery, and connection for every enthusiast.

At the heart of ADIHEX, children can immerse themselves in the captivating Eman Talks, a series of sustainability-focused storytelling sessions aimed at igniting a passion for the planet. Running from 11:00 am to 11:30am in Arena 1, these talks offer a persuasive introduction to environmental stewardship through inspiring stories and activities. In tandem with this, the Plant-for-the-Planet Academy invites children to become certified Climate Justice Ambassadors by the UN, with sessions that dive into climate education, reforestation, and sustainable development. Through the Academy, young minds will learn how they can personally impact the environment by supporting global reforestation efforts, gaining hands-on experience that prepares them to be tomorrow’s climate leaders.

Al Ain Zoo will unveil a stunning new attraction that will take audiences on a journey through the fascinating world of birds. The Falcon Education Sessions, Parrot and Bird Shows, and pop-up bird events, alongside a Falconry Workshop, offer a rare opportunity to witness the magnificent falcons up close, often called the ‘wings of the Sahara’. From the dazzling display of brightly feathered parrots performing tricks to interactive encounters where visitors can test their bird knowledge, this addition to ADIHEX promises to educate while entertaining. A Falconry Workshop from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm in Arena 1 will round out the day, offering an in-depth look at the ancient art of falconry, perfect for wildlife enthusiasts eager to engage with these noble creatures of the air.

Sustainability continues its theme with DGrade bringing innovative and eco-friendly practices to the forefront. In a series of workshops, children will explore how to design and model their own creations made from recycled materials cuch as discarded plastic bottles, fostering an early appreciation for sustainable fashion. The DGrade Sustainable Children’s Presentation, taking place from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm in Arena 2, drives home the importance of reducing waste in a fun and engaging way.

Equestrian enthusiasts are in for a treat, as ADIHEX introduces a series of fascinating horse-based demonstrations. From the Arabian Horse Society’s Liberty Equestrian Show, where horses perform untethered and unbridled, showcasing their grace and power in harmony with their handlers, to the dynamic ‘Learn Vaulting’ sessions hosted by Dhabian Equestrian Club, these displays are certain to enthral. The Liberty Show, scheduled from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm in Arena 2, highlights the natural beauty of horses, while the vaulting sessions, from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm, allow visitors to explore the mix of gymnastics, dance, and horsemanship, blending athleticism with artistry.

ADIHEX will also transport audiences back in time with two riveting performances steeped in Ottoman heritage. From the meticulously choreographed re-enactment of a traditional Ottoman battle scene, complete with sword fighting on horseback, to a breathtaking archery-on-horseback display, these shows run from 4:00 pm to 4:45 pm and 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm respectively in Arena 2. The first re-enactment recreates the grandeur of Ottoman history, while the latter, a collaboration with Kaber Stables, introduces the precision and skill needed for horseback archery, offering both thrilling performances and interactive workshops for aspiring enthusiasts of this ancient sport.

A rush of adrenaline awaits as Abdulla Al Gafari’s Trick and Roman Riding Demonstrations take centre stage. From 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm, Abdulla will astound audiences with daring stunts atop galloping horses, including Roman riding, where he masterfully controls up to four horses simultaneously. His performances will be an unforgettable testament to the skill, balance, and bravery that equestrian sports demand.

The Abu Dhabi Police will further heighten the excitement with a gripping scenario involving their K9 Unit and Equine Unit. Following the performance of their Musical Band, this showcase will present a live crime scene reenactment, featuring seamless cooperation between the K9 and equine teams as they demonstrate the critical roles they play in law enforcement as they act in unison. Scheduled from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm, this thrilling event offers visitors an up-close look at the precision and expertise of these elite units.

Cultural heritage and tradition also take centre stage at ADIHEX, with the inspiring Yola traditional dance performed by All With People of Determination (AWPOD). This moving performance, running from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm in Arena 1, celebrates the resilience and artistry of People of Determination, offering a vibrant display of Emirati culture that resonates deeply with audiences of all ages.

Closing the sequence of extraordinary equestrian events is the Knights of Oman Traditional Equestrian Show, running from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm in Arena 2. This performance showcases the vast equestrian heritage of Oman, complete with trick riding and tent pegging, delivering a thrilling spectacle that combines mastery of horse-riding with cultural storytelling.

With every event, ADIHEX promises to be a feast for the senses, inviting visitors of all ages to explore, engage, and celebrate the deep traditions of hunting, equestrianism, and environmental conservation.

