Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE Society of Engineers has announced two new sub-categories for the second edition of its Excellence and Creative Engineering Award (ECEA), which will accept entries until 17th of October.

The Excellence and Creative Engineering Award, envisioned by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may he rest in peace, is the first of its kind in the UAE. Its fundamental purpose is to highlight best practices and innovative engineering models that have proven instrumental in advancing engineering projects across diverse areas.

The new sub-categories under the Legal Personality main category are Best Startup Engineering Company Award, which will be given to the best startup engineering company established within the last five years and whose main or regional headquarters is in the United Arab Emirates; and Best Scientific Research in Engineering Field Award, which will be presented to the best peer-reviewed research article published within the last five years by a team based in the country that has made the greatest impact in terms of scientific, economic, or social benefits.

The Legal Personality main category will also separately recognize the Best Engineering Consultancy Company and Best Engineering Services Company. This is in addition to the awards for the Pioneering Engineering Project, Best Construction Company, and Best Industrial Company. The Pioneering Engineering Project sub-category, meanwhile, will be given to the Best Mega Project, Best Medium Project, and Best Small Project.

For the Individual category, the sub-categories open for nomination this year are Leading Personnel, Outstanding Engineer, Outstanding Student, and Rising Engineer (previously Future Engineer).

Entries for the second ECEA can be submitted – free of charge – by engineering industry experts and specialists, industrial companies, startups, contractors, project management companies, project owners, research centres, students and professors in educational institutes, engineering consultancy companies, and government and ministries.

“Adding these new award sub-categories enables a more comprehensive celebration of innovativeness and excellence across the UAE’s various engineering fields and endeavours, specifically in creating new products, services, and solutions as well as improving existing technologies through research as the pillar of any product or project development,” Eng. Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, President of the UAE Society of Engineers, said. “This introduction of more sub-categories likewise further demonstrates the ECEA’s dedication to encourage further collaboration and inspire future generations of engineers to pursue excellence in their respective fields.”

The UAE Society of Engineers has begun initiating briefings on the Award with several public and private organizations with the goal of discussing its working strategy, possible enhancements to its categories, its criteria, and intended participants.

According to Mr. Al Ali, organizing these introductory meetings aims to boost participation in the Award’s various categories, and addresses the inquiries of the target participants as well. This ensures that their entries meet the requirements at the highest standards and that they have higher chances of winning.

A total of AED105,000 worth of cash prizes and certificates will be given away to this year’s winners. Meanwhile, participation in the Award’s different categories will not only enable the recognition of the best in these engineering fields, as it can also influence companies’ and project owners’ decision-making process. Winning the award, in addition, will help build trust and loyalty with clients and the public, facilitate networking with industry experts, and provide better media and marketing coverage.

