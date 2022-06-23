NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – NEOM, global partner of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), has today announced the football skills development Shuhub Community Program, which will aim to develop the next generation of Saudi talent and provide footballing opportunities to children of all abilities across Saudi Arabia.

As the first NEOM footballing program, the Shuhub Community Program will leverage world-class coaching from Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) coaches as well as sport-tech integration to measure and develop each participating child’s footballing acumen via shooting accuracy, dribbling speed, reaction timing and passing accuracy.

Following the program’s pilot event in April, which took place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prestigious sporting facilities, the program will tour Jeddah, Riyadh and Tabuk this year, involving over 400 children from across the Kingdom.

Young Saudi enthusiasts from across the Kingdom, aged between 7 – 12 years old, can now be part of the upcoming program by registering at the following link: https://shuhubcommunityprogram.com/

Jan Paterson, Managing Director of Sport at NEOM, said: “The Shuhub Community Program is a result of NEOM’s commitment to developing the next generation of talent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, providing them with the platform and opportunity to get involved and develop their excellence within the game of football. As part of the program, we will harness innovative sports technology to develop these young men and women to grow the sport in the region.”

This program aims to support and complement ongoing initiatives in developing and bolstering native football talent across the Kingdom, with the Shuhub Community Program providing newcomers to football with a strong foundation to progress in the sport.

The Shuhub Community Program is part of NEOM’s partnership vision with the AFC, which focuses on accelerating excellence in football by supporting talent development, inspiring the next generation of athletes and creating a center of sporting excellence.

