NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – NEOM, the sustainable regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, announced today the return of the NEOM Beach Games that will welcome world class sports events with international athletes from around the world. The series of leading global sports events will launch on October 21 and feature five dynamic sports: Super League Triathlon NEOM, NEOM Beach Soccer Cup, NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger 2023, NEOM Titan Desert Saudi Arabia, and NEOM IFSC (International Federation of Sport Climbing) Masters.

The Games will commence with the Grand Finale of short course Super League Triathlon NEOM on October 21, closely followed by a NEOM Beach Soccer Cup competition. Following that, will be a three-day international NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger basketball competition.

The renowned NEOM Titan Desert Saudi Arabia desert mountain bike race will return to the region for the second time on November 14, featuring 230 male and female riders for a four-stage event, covering 80-120 kilometers per stage. The Games will culminate with the introduction of an international sport climbing event, NEOM IFSC Masters, featuring world champions and Olympians from November 22-24.

Jan Paterson, Managing Director of Sport at NEOM, added: “We are excited once again to be hosting the NEOM Beach Games, and it is a privilege to work with national federations and international rights-holders as we aspire to be a natural home for global sports events. The inclusion of the International Federation of Sport Climbing in this year’s games is exciting, aligning with our goals to build a high-performance culture and inspire the next generations of athletes across the Kingdom.”

This year’s event will see the introduction of the NEOM Beach Games Volunteers Program, with 50 volunteers from the NEOM community helping to ensure a smooth and enjoyable event for all spectators and athletes. The program is open to those aged 18 years and over.

NEOM Beach Games Events Sport Date Super League Triathlon NEOM Triathlon October 21, 2023 NEOM Beach Soccer Cup Beach Soccer October 25-28, 2023 NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger 2023 3x3 Basketball November 2-4, 2023 NEOM Titan Desert Saudi Arabia Mountain Biking November 14-17, 2023 NEOM IFSC Masters Sport Climbing November 22-24, 2023

