As part of its ongoing efforts to promote financial and banking awareness among all sectors under the umbrella of the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign introduced by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) delivered a session highlighting the latest forms of fraud to the students of Kuwait Technical College (K-Tech).

During the session, NBK Social Media team presented highlighted the latest forms of fraud that students should be aware about, emphasizing the importance of customer online safety and the key steps to protect against scams. The team also advised students to be cautious when dealing with suspicious e-mails, as e-mail phishing is typically made using the logos of well-known organizations such as banks, telecom or big companies, so that the user cannot distinguish between real and fake e-mails.

The team also shared key tips to follow when dealing with e-mails, including always verifying that the e-mail sender is from a legitimate organization, as well as checking the grammar and spelling in the e-mail, as many phishing e-mails are poorly written, which, of course, would not be sent by an official, well-known organization. They also advised customers to beware of links included in e-mails, by always checking the source before clicking these links.

Students were also advised to always question unexpected emails, messages, or phone calls before sharing personal or financial information, as scammers typically use AI in communications to trick target victims into believing they are from apparently local numbers.

They also stressed that the bank will never ask customers for personal information through phone calls, warning them of responding to these calls which are scams to obtain their banking or sensitive information to steal their money.

The team also called to strengthen security with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to add an additional safeguard to online accounts, as well as to always check bank accounts for any suspicious transactions or activities.

In addition, they urged students to stay updated on fraud tactics and keep learning about the evolving methods scammers use to trick people and understand how to avoid them by following the tips shared on the bank’s digital channels, as especially in view of the emerging deepfake scams, NBK intensifies awareness by sharing educational content across its social media platforms, as well as reposting CBK’s communications.

Such visits give the opportunity to help students understand the types of fraud and the new schemes used by scammers to trick victims. These sessions also help students make safer financial decisions in the future, especially in view of the fast-paced digital advancement and banks’ reliance on cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence, making customers rely on smartphones for the majority of their banking transactions.

Launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with Kuwaiti banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign is the largest across the GCC region focusing on raising banking and financial awareness among banks’ customers. The campaign covers a variety of crucial topics including: anti-fraud tips, maximizing benefit from banking services, promoting savings and investment culture, as well as other related topics.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key promoter and partner in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives to increase financial and banking awareness among all sectors. As the leading financial institution in Kuwait, the bank frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector.