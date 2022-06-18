Manama: Mentorship Forum Middle East (MFME) today announced that the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has joined the upcoming 2022 edition of the event as Lead Partner for the third consecutive year. NBB has played a strategic role in the Forum’s success in 2019 and 2021 and is set to work closely with the Forum’s Organising Committee to deliver another timely and relevant event aimed at supporting the career progression of professionals and helping organisations meet their talent development goals. The Forum will once again take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain as a hybrid event, with physical and online attendance, and is set to be held in December 2022.

Leveraging its expertise and success in mentorship, NBB will join the Forum’s “Think Tank”, an advisory group assembled each year to design the agenda and ensure the most pressing themes and topics of the day are covered. Among the topics to be addressed by the Forum will be continued education of audiences on the importance of mentorship and its effectiveness in training the next generation of business leaders, looking at how the Covid-19 pandemic has continued to impact training and development goals and progression as well as sustainably and climate transition and how organisations and mentors are preparing to meet this important challenge and opportunity.

The Forum will once again feature participation from top regional and international speakers and attendees with last year’s event having welcomed more than 300 senior HR and mentorship experts as well as C-suite leaders from across sectors in person and online.

Commenting, Mr. Jean-Christophe Durand, NBB’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased to support Mentorship Forum Middle East as its Lead Partner for a third year. Since the Forum’s inception, we have remained committed to elevating the position of mentorship as a critical tool both for the economy as well as for NBB. We are very proud to be in the third year of successfully running our own internal mentorship scheme that has seen approximately 200 young up-and-coming leaders take part throughout the duration of the scheme. We look forward to another engaging event and to bringing together mentorship and development experts to exchange our experiences and discuss how mentorship can be used to address organisational training needs and those of the young professionals whose progression we are dedicated to fostering and accelerating in the years ahead.”

Adding, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We couldn’t be more delighted to announce NBB as the Forum’s Lead Partner for a third year running. Their input and support has been invaluable in creating the region’s go-to-event for mentorship and we couldn’t be more proud to have them join us once again this year. Working with their senior management team and HR experts, and alongside our other partners and contributors, we are planning another dynamic event that can help put mentorship at the heart of professional development across the region.”

More details on the Forum will soon be announced. To learn more about opportunities to join the Forum’s partners and sponsors or to sign up to take part, please contact FinMark Communications on +973 17749759 or info@mentorshipme.com.

About Mentorship Forum Middle East

The “Mentorship Forum Middle East” is a first of its kind event in the GCC focusing on the central role that mentorship can play in accelerating the development of human capital across the region. The Forum was launched in 2019 and is held annually in the Kingdom of Bahrain, a leading hub for training and talent development.

