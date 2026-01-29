Dubai, UAE: Have you ever wondered what it’s like to survive the Shark Tank? Serial wellness entrepreneur and four-time founder Natasha Rudatsenko will take the stage on the 1st February, 12-12:30pm at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival as part of the “Tank Survivors: Lessons from Shark Tank Alumni” panel.

Taking place from 31 January to 1 February at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, the ninth edition of SEF will welcome thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators under the theme “Where We Belong.” Natasha will join fellow Shark Tank alumni Aurelija Lapienine, founder of YALA Kombucha, and Nayla Haddad, founder of One of a Kin, to share hard-won lessons on turning feedback into action, navigating high-stakes negotiations, and making investment decisions that drive real growth.

With over a decade of experience building and scaling health-focused businesses, Natasha’s ventures span the full spectrum of wellness. She is the force behind Health Nag, a UAE-born, science-led wellness brand built around functional health and evidence-based practises, as well as DRYP, Muncherie (an organic food manufacturing company), and RAWR (a yoga and lifestyle studio). Her work touches nutrition, movement, and longevity, and focuses on sustainable behaviour change that actually sticks.

Why Natasha? Because she’s not just another wellness entrepreneur following trends. As a biochemist, functional medicine practitioner, and longevity advocate, Natasha brings a science-first lens to everything she builds. Where others chase passion projects, she’s

strategically grown brands focused on root-cause health, making wellness less about quick fixes and more about practical, measurable changes. Her mission sits at the intersection of biology, conscious living, and scalable systems to make wellbeing accessible to everyone, no matter where they are on their fitness and wellness journey.

There is no gatekeeping here. Natasha’s passionate about speaking on entrepreneurship, health, and building businesses that cut through the noise while staying human. As she puts it: “Let’s not make health boring,” a rallying cry for modernising and simplifying health in a world that desperately needs both.

About Health Nag

Founded by Natasha Rudatsenko, Health Nag is a Dubai-based wellness company built on the belief that true healing comes from balance. Born from Natasha’s own health journey overcoming chronic conditions through holistic practices, Health Nag has grown into a trusted source for supplements, education, and community-driven wellness experiences. The brand is dedicated to reshaping the culture of health in the region - creating solutions, experiences, and now its Inner Circle Brand Ambassador Programme, designed to empower individuals to lead and inspire from within the wellness community.