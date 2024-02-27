​​​Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Stakeholders from across the global Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI) ecosystem will have the opportunity to gain invaluable insights into the future of innovation from a world-leading space technology and global AI thought-leader at DeepFest 2024, which runs at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham from March 4-7.

Dr Omar Hatamleh, the award-winning Chief Advisor for Artificial Intelligence and Innovation at Goddard Space Flight Centre and NASA’s Lead for IT Strategy, will deep dive into the evolution of AI and its transformative effects during his keynote address at DeepFest, which is powered by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and is co-located alongside LEAP 2024.

Dr Hatamleh, who holds four engineering degrees and speaks four languages, is currently responsible for creating NASA’s AI strategy, and identifying and integrating cutting-edge AI and tech solutions that support NASA's missions and goals. With 27 years’ experience at NASA, Dr Hatamleh has published more than 33 articles in international engineering journals, and has received multiple awards and recognitions from NASA, including the Silver Achievement Medal, the NASA Innovation Award, and the Superior Achievement Award.

Dr Hatamleh’s presentation will be a major attraction at DeepFest 2024, a four-day event that is expected to attract upwards of 20,000 attendees.

“In the field of AI, there are few global luminaries more qualified than Dr Hatamleh,” said Michael Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, the strategic joint venture between Informa PLC, the Events Investment Fund (EIF), and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), which organises LEAP alongside the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

“This is an exceptional opportunity to learn from an expert ranked among the world’s Top 50 AI leaders. His immense industry understanding comes from his stellar career path, including the five years he spent as NASA’s Chief Innovation Officer – Engineering, when he was tasked with empowering NASA’s creative thinking to tackle moon-shot challenges and develop capacity to explore innovative ideas. With this region now expanding its own space tech horizons, Dr Hatamleh’s expertise will be critical to advancing regional projects and prospects in the burgeoning space sector.”

Dr Hatamleh will share the DeepFest stage with more than 150 leading AI experts, each presenting their outlook on key topics such as GAI, robots, machine learning, and the future of work. The four-day event will feature presentations, demos, and fireside chats from esteemed speakers, including Dr Ramses Alcaide, President, and CEO of Neurable; Alvin Wang, China President and Global VP of Corporate Development at Taiwan’s HTC; Gary Sorrentino, Global CIO at Zoom; Aku Srikanth, Head of AI Evangelism, Juniper Networks and Seth Dobrin, Qantm AI, Founding Director, Silicon Sands Incubator, among others.

The summit is a key feature of this year’s LEAP, which is the world’s most-attended tech event. For its third edition, LEAP organisers anticipate breaking the 2023 event’s record turnout of 172,000-plus visitors, with an A-List cast of thought-leaders, change-makers, data scientists, innovators, enterprises, academia, start-ups, and entrepreneurs exploring a themed programme journeying through the dawn of AI, AI in Action, the AI Frontier, and the Shape of Things To Come.

For more information, please visit – www.deepfest.com

About LEAP:

Saudi Arabia is putting itself at the forefront of emerging tech through large-scale adoption and ambitious pilot projects. Its ambition will be showcased on a global stage and the Kingdom will become a hub that connects three continents. LEAP is a manifestation of this ambition. A seismic event that accelerates the adoption of technology and transforms Saudi Arabia’s economy. Together with LEAP, the Kingdom will see mass tech adoption, a shift away from oil as the principal strategic economic resource, and instead become a regional hub for both traditional and emerging technology.

Saudi Arabia has an endless ambition to shoot for something beyond that thought possible, to achieve a significant impact from game-changing tech and globally disruptive projects and to always keep one eye on the stars.

About Tahaluf:

Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and from around the world to a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.

Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest tradeshow organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.

Following the highly successful launches in the Kingdom of award-winning tech events LEAP, Black Hat Middle East, the artificial intelligence event DeepFest, Cityscape Global, the Global Health Exhibition and InFlavour for the food industry, Tahaluf plans to launch further diverse original concept events for the Infrastructure sector, the VC community, and multiple other sectors including Health, Consumer, Aviation, Consumer and Luxury. Tahaluf will also bring iconic Informa brands to Saudi Arabia, including CPHI and Cosmoprof, serving the global pharmaceutical and beauty industries, respectively.

For more information about Tahaluf, visit https://tahaluf.com