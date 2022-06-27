Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Najm for Insurance Services announced its readiness for the onset of the Hajj season of 1443 AH where it will offer its services to enhance traffic safety and ensure pilgrims a smooth experience on the Kingdom’s roads. This comes within Najm’s plan to facilitate the Hajj journey for pilgrims from the moment they arrive at the Kingdom's various ports and during their transportation to and from the holy sites.

Najm CEO Dr. Mohammad AlSuliman stated: “We have completed all preparations needed for our 24/7 field operations throughout the Hajj season. A team of around 500 administrative and field personnel in the accidents division will be ready to serve pilgrims on roads upon their arrival at the Kingdom’s airports, 12 of its land ports and 3 of its sea ports, and up until their arrival at the six Miqats. Our team will also serve pilgrims throughout their journey along the Al-Haramain road to Jeddah, Madina, Makkah, and the holy sites.”

Najm has equipped a fleet of 70 vehicles and motorcycles to serve pilgrims in the holy sites in the areas of Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafa and the central area in the Great Mosque of Makkah. Najm has also enhanced its capabilities with a network of digital systems that enhance its operational efficiency and improve the response time in case of traffic emergencies.

AlSuliman indicated that Najm has allocated two accommodation headquarters for its Hajj task force, in addition to two accident reporting centers, and one operational dashboard for guidance and control.

Najm will be handling accidents in Mina, Arafa, Muzdalifah, in addition to the surrounding vicinities of Al-Aziziyah, Ash Shara’i, Al Shesha, Al Rawda, Al Rashidiya, Al Mughamis, Al Mu’aisem, Al Aseelah, Al Khadra, and Ja’arana. Najm has also dedicated a set of applications and digital systems for pilgrims, including Accident Reporting App, Reports Receiving system, IVR system, WhatsApp, Control and Guidance system, Accident Management App, and the Driver ID Verification devices.