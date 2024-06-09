United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE, several Emirati officials, and a distinguished gathering of diplomatic, economic, and social figures from the Filipino community, attended the grand public celebration held to mark the 126th anniversary of Philippine Independence. The celebration attracted over 20,000 attendees.

The event is organized by the "UAE Loves the Philippines" page, in collaboration with Dubai Police, to celebrate the close ties between the two countries and enhance the bonds of cooperation.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan praised the solid relations between the UAE and the Philippines and the strategic cooperation that unites them in various fields. His Excellency emphasized the eagerness of both countries to explore new avenues of collaboration and elevate their relations to higher levels, achieving a strategic economic partnership. His Excellency also commended the significant efforts of the Filipino community and their contributions to the developmental journey of the UAE.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan noted that the UAE has established itself as a unique global model for embracing and celebrating cultural diversity, where various nationalities coexist in harmony, tolerance, and respect for everyone's rights.

His Excellency added that the celebration reflects the UAE's genuine approach to honoring different cultures and building bridges that bring countries and peoples closer together, fostering stability, prosperity, and development efforts worldwide.

The celebration, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 8 AM to 8 PM, highlighted Filipino culture and the contributions of the Filipino community to the UAE's sustainable development journey. It included a variety of cultural and artistic activities, including musical performances and folkloric dances representing various aspects of Filipino culture, as well as showcases of Filipino crafts and arts. The event also featured entertainment segments for children and cultural competitions.

The large turnout at the celebration underscored the UAE's commitment to fostering cooperation with other countries, and to promoting tolerance among all nations by participating in their cultural, and national festivities. It also exemplified the UAE's success in providing an environment of tolerance and openness, enabling everyone to live in peace, harmony, safety, and security.

The UAE and the Republic of the Philippines share strong relations, even prior to the formal establishment of diplomatic relations on 19 August 1974, followed by the opening of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi on 17 June 1980 and the UAE Embassy in Manila in 1989.

The UAE is home to hundreds of thousands of Filipinos who consider the country their second home, living and working in safety and security. The UAE places great importance on the contributions of the Filipino community to the country's developmental journey across various sectors.