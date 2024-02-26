Barcelona, Spain: The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, held on February 26 in Barcelona, Spain, saw Huawei showcase a lineup of high-end, fashion-forward flagship products that drew significant attention, notably the HUAWEI Mate 60 RS ULTIMATE DESIGN, HUAWEI FreeClip, and HUAWEI WATCH GT 4. Huawei's exhibition space reflected its focus on the user experience through scenario-based zones: ULTIMATE DESIGN, Fashion Forward, XMAGE, Creation of Beauty, and Fitness & Health. These zones demonstrated Huawei's continuous investment in innovation and commitment building rich, personalised and fashion-forward experiences for its global consumers.

"Huawei will continue to cement its position as a global high-end, fashion-forward, and technology-driven brand", said Kevin Ho, COO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, "In 2024, we will continue to increase R&D investments in smart devices, fitness & health, and digital creation. These efforts will make innovative products and services more accessible to users worldwide, and create cutting-edge, pioneering, and personalised lifestyles for consumers."

Steady Huawei CBG business growth cements its position in the high-end market

Over the past year, Huawei CBG has seen steady growth, making breakthroughs in the global high-end wearable, audio, tablet, PC, and smartphone markets, by releasing an intriguing lineup of products. Huawei has held flagship product launch events across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions, demonstrating the commitment to growing its global presence as a premium brand.

Notable 2023 smartphone releases like the HUAWEI Mate 60 Series and HUAWEI Mate X5 have solidified Huawei's technical prowess. Huawei also introduced ULTIMATE DESIGN, a new ultra-high-end brand that offers distinctive aesthetics, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology. According to Counterpoint Research, Huawei gained a 5% market share in the global high-end smartphone market in 2023, ranking third among all brands. In the first two weeks of 2024, Huawei ranked first in the Chinese market for smartphone sales volume.

Beyond smartphones, Huawei strengthened its leadership in wearables, with global shipments surpassing 150 million units by the end of 2023. Huawei has held the top spot in the Chinese smartwatch market for five consecutive years, with HUAWEI Health App boasting over 450 million users. And in 2023, Huawei celebrated a decade of tablet innovation with a milestone of over 100 million tablets shipped.

Creating a new aesthetic paradigm with high-end designs

Huawei's commitment to design innovation was evident in its "Fashion Forward" exhibition zone. In 2023, Huawei unveiled its "Fashion Forward" campaign. Huawei's substantial investment in R&D is what drives its ability to forge new design paradigms for each new product, leading the industry's fashion trends.

While developing HUAWEI Mate 60 RS ULTIMATE DESIGN, for instance, rare earth elements were added to the red ceramics sintering process for the first time. Each phone underwent 1400°C calcining and was subject to more than 50 processes during the 60-day manufacturing process, all of which proved crucial for creating the vibrant red body. Another example is the HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN, Huawei's first-ever gold smartwatch, featuring 18K gold and Zirconium-based Liquid metal. The HUAWEI FreeClip earbuds also showcase innovation with their C-bridge Design for both durability and a comfortable, breathable fit, with a refreshingly original look and feel. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4, with its distinctive octagonal design, showcases meticulous attention to detail.

To gain insight into the design and aesthetic trends across different cultures, Huawei has set up Aesthetics Research Centers in Paris, Milan, and London. These centres serve as global platforms that fuel the continuous advancement in bridging technology and design.

Cutting-edge smart wearables provide comprehensive and precise health management

Huawei's Fitness & Health exhibition captivated visitors with its focus on smart wearables, one of the most crucial sectors in Huawei CBG's global business. 2023 saw the release of several flagship smart wearables, including the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, the first daily smartwatch to support two-way BeiDou satellite messaging; the HUAWEI WATCH 4, which introduced the all-new Health Glance feature[1]; the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4, which came with brand-new Activity Rings and the Stay Fit App; and the HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN, Huawei's first ever gold smartwatch.

Huawei has made continuous breakthroughs in technology, design, health management, and science-based workout monitoring, earning global consumer recognition. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 is a testament to this success, exceeding 2.5 million units shipped globally within just three months of its launch.

A decade of expertise in wearables has also allowed Huawei to develop its proprietary TruSeen™ vital signs monitoring technology, now in its fifth generation after eight years of refinement. In 2023, Huawei underscored its position as an industry innovator with over 800 smart wearable patent applications. This commitment is further demonstrated by the opening of its third Health Lab last year in Helsinki, Finland and the network of global R&D centres.

In 2024, Huawei will prioritise addressing three industry challenges: sleep, blood pressure, and mental health management. The goal is to provide even more accurate, convenient, and comprehensive health management solutions for everyone.

Digital creation that witnesses the Creation of Beauty

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2", Huawei's latest flagship tablet, and the collection of digital artworks by creators from across the globe using the tablet drew interest at MWC 2024. Launched in 2023 as the first tablet to support NearLink technology, it was also the thinnest tablet with the narrowest bezels and the highest screen-to-body ratio. The tablet works seamlessly with HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation), the first stylus to support 10,000+ pressure sensing levels, offering an unprecedented stylus experience. In 2023, Huawei also launched the global GoPaint Activity, inviting creators worldwide to showcase works made on Huawei tablets.

Huawei pledges continued investment in digital creation throughout 2024, prioritising technologies like PaperMatte Display and NearLink, to provide consumers with enhanced experiences. The GoPaint Activity will also expand to more countries and regions, making it a global platform for the digital art community.

Huawei's achievements in mobile imaging are similarly impressive with its XMAGE brand, encompassing optical systems, imaging technology, and image processing. The HUAWEI XMAGE Awards in 2023 saw over 600,000+ submissions from nearly 100 countries and regions, inspiring users to capture and share the beauty around them.

Huawei's showcase at MWC 2024 demonstrated the company's commitment to the global high-end market. 2024 will be critical as Huawei breaks boundaries, making high-end, fashion-forward, technology-driven products, services, and experiences more accessible worldwide.

-Ends-