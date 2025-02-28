Dubai, UAE: MultiBank Group, the world’s largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, took home the ‘Best Mobile FX Trading App’ award for the MultiBank Plus App at the Qatar Financial Expo 2025 in Doha, held from February 4-5.

The Qatar Financial Expo is a prestigious global event that gathers leading institutions and industry experts to showcase innovations in the financial services sector. This win underscores MultiBank Group’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, user-centric solutions that empower clients worldwide.

Commenting on the achievement, Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: “We are delighted to receive the ‘Best Mobile FX Trading App’ award. This recognition reflects our relentless focus on innovation and our dedication to providing clients with seamless, secure, and advanced trading experiences. We remain at the forefront of technological advancements to meet the evolving needs of our global clientele.”

The award-winning app provides access to over 20,000 financial instruments, including forex, metals, commodities, shares, indices, UAE CFDs and digital assets. With its intuitive interface, sophisticated charting tools, and real-time market execution, it offers a superior trading experience on the go. Additionally, the app benefits from strong regulatory oversight and cutting-edge technology, embodying MultiBank Group’s emphasis on transparency, reliability, and convenience.Top of FormBottom of Form

The ‘Best Mobile FX Trading App’ award further reinforces the firm’s reputation as an innovator in the fintech space, driving the future of mobile solutions with excellence and integrity.

Since its establishment in 2005, MultiBank Group has expanded to serve over 2 million clients across 100 countries, with a daily trading volume exceeding $25.6 billion. With a presence in key global hubs and a portfolio of more than 70 industry awards, the Group continues to solidify its position as a trusted leader in derivatives.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 2 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $25.6 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 17+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The group’s award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 70 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance.