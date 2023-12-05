Tickets for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open are on sale now

Opening weekend is free for all to attend with kids under 12 going free during first six days of tournament

Abu Dhabi, UAE: A tennis-themed roadshow is set to take place across Abu Dhabi in the lead-up to the highly anticipated Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2024, raising awareness around the event and providing attendees with an opportunity to compete in various activities, with winners receiving either a discount code to use when purchasing tickets, or branded tournament merchandise.

Hosted in partnership with Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the second edition of the Mubadala Abi Dhabi Open takes place at Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre between 3rd-11th February 2024, where many of the world’s best female players will battle it out on court to follow in the footsteps of Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, who won the inaugural event earlier this year.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, currently sixth in the WTA rankings, is the first player confirmed to be taking part in the competition, with many more to be announced in the run-up to the tournament.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Roadshow will visit various locations over the course of a 20-day period, starting at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Spartan World Championship, in Al Wathba, on Saturday 9th December Other locations featuring as part of the roadshow include, Galleria Mall, Sheikh Zayed Festival and Sail GP.

Nigel Gupta, Director of Tennis Events at IMG and Tournament Director at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, said: “We are really pleased to announce the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Roadshow, a significant milestone on our journey towards the start of the 2024 competition.

“The Roadshow is a hugely exciting concept which will give people across Abu Dhabi the opportunity to learn more about the competition and take part in a series of fun and interactive tennis-themed activities.

“With only two months to go until the tournament begins, excitement is really starting to build, and the Roadshow will undoubtedly heighten the sense of anticipation around what is set to be another fantastic Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.”

Activities available for those guests attending the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Roadshow include a virtual reality tennis-themed game, a tennis-style version of Connect Four and a challenge in which participants are tasked with creating a line of four jumbo tennis balls by dropping them strategically onto a gaming board.

When the Roadshow was launched ahead of the maiden Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open earlier this year, it proved a huge success, with 2,351 participants over 40 hours of activation time. There was a total footfall of 8,292 across four days and two separate locations.

Tickets for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open are available now, with the event promising to deliver an exceptional all-round experience.

Regular tickets for kids under the age of 12 are free during the first six days of the tournament, and just AED 25 from the quarter-final stage onwards.

Tickets can be purchased via https://www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com/tickets/

