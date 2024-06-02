Khiva: H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, addressed the 12th session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers of the OIC, (12th ICTM) in Khiva, Republic of Uzbekistan on 2nd June 2024.

H E. Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mr. Aziz Abdukhakimov inaugurated the Opening Session of the 12th ICTM confirming the desire of Uzbekistan to further enhance cooperation among OIC Member States in the domain of tourism, in particular after the recovery from Covid-19 pandemic.

In his speech, The OIC Secretary-General said that tourism stands as a powerful catalyst for economic growth, especially for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of the OIC Member States.

He added that by investing in infrastructure, promoting cultural heritage, and facilitating entrepreneurial opportunities, the OIC Member States can unlock the potential of MSMEs to generate employment, spur innovation, and drive inclusive growth.

Mr. Hissein Taha clarified that about 80% of tourism businesses were MSMEs, according to UN Tourism and women made up 54% of the tourism workforce before the pandemic. He stressed that tourism possesses the transformative ability to alleviate poverty by creating income-generating opportunities for local communities, particularly in rural and marginalized areas.

Furthermore, by promoting community-based tourism initiatives and empowering local stakeholders, the Secretary-General affirmed that the OIC can ensure that the benefits of tourism reach those who need it most, contributing to poverty eradication and sustainable development.

The Secretary-General expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the esteemed Government and people of Uzbekistan for hosting the 12th ICTM in the historical and cultural city of Khiva, which is one of the OIC’s tourism destinations and widely acclaimed for its rich Islamic cultural heritage.

Mr. Hissein Taha also expressed his sincere gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan, for their exceptional leadership as the Chairman of the 11th ICTM.

Finally, the Secretary-General also expressed his appreciation to the relevant OIC institutions, which have collaborated in the implementation of the various ICTM resolutions and tourism projects and programs over the years.