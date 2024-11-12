Everyone’s favourite family festival kicks off in Al Dhafra and Al Ain from 28 November - 2 December.

Festival-goers can enjoy a memorable National Day weekend with endless entertainment and family fun on 1 and 2 December

Visitors will enter an eye-catching fantasy world filled with new otherworldly experiences, carnival rides, adventure games, and entertainment for all ages at both locations.

Food lovers can delight their taste buds with a variety of innovative dishes and F&B concepts.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: MOTN, everyone’s favourite family festival, is ready to transport visitors to another world as the festival opens its doors in Al Ain Square and a stunning new waterfront location, Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra. From 28 November - 2 December, families can immerse in five unforgettable days of 'Out of This World' experiences, celebrating the collision of joy, wonder and extraordinary moments.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and in partnership with creative events producer Brag, the MOTN Festival returns with another edition at Al Mugheirah Bay and Al Ain Square, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s diverse landscapes and destinations. This year the festival will immerse visitors in a vibrant, larger-than-life universe where every corner will be filled with exhilarating carnival rides, family-friendly activities, iconic space-inspired scenes providing the perfect backdrop for your photographs, and irresistible F&B options that will keep festival-goers coming back for more.

Waterfront Fun in Al Dhafra

MOTN will take over Al Mugheirah Bay, a one-stop integrated waterfront destination developed by Modon, transforming it into an ‘Out of This World’ themed wonderland. Whether you’re a child, teenager, or adult, there will be something for everyone—from your favourite carnival rides to challenging skills games, live entertainment, and more.

For the kids, little ones can head to the festival’s vibrant Arts & Crafts corner, where exciting shows, hands-on workshops, and engaging edutainment activities will expand their imagination and sense of wonder. For the harder-to-please teenagers, smash your stress into stardust at The Smash Room where you can smash, break, stomp, and dance your way to relaxation! For another way to unwind, adults and families can head to the Community Stage and enjoy live performances and music or fend off hunger by taking a food tour packed with global treats, from savoury shawarmas and inventive French dishes to comforting ramen and refreshing natural desserts.

Venture Beyond the Ordinary in Al Ain

In Al Ain, enjoy exciting new rides, experiences and delicious delicacies from across the UAE and beyond.

For kids, embark on a fun and playful adventure starting with your favourite carnival rides, bounce until your heart’s desire on the Giant Bounce House or get messy with Arts & Crafts. Teens and young adults get ready for action-packed fun with the new Lava Pool, or visit the adrenaline-fueled Arcade featuring futuristic games set across the galaxies. Whether you're into retro classics, the latest arcade hits, or intense foosball battles, this is your ultimate playground. Test your skills, challenge your friends, and level up at each game station in a space designed for excitement. It’s like gaming in your very own space mission!

As a family, unwind with non-stop music and performances from local artists at the Community Stage or stroll through the bold, otherworldly art installations and capture plenty of picture-perfect moments and photo opportunities all around the festival.

Foodies can explore the bold creations from homegrown favourites like Drip Burger, serving up Wagyu burgers with a twist, and Wok Boyz, dishing out authentic flavours from the streets of the Far East. Or treat your taste buds to London’s favourite, Soft Serve Society, bringing its playful twist to ice creams. This international dessert bar will serve its indulgent Soft Serve Sundae Cups, Freakshakes, and Bubble Tea, turning the classics into mouthwatering, imaginative treats.

Spark the Spirit of Celebration

MOTN will fill the air with joy and colour on 2 December in celebration of the UAE’s National Day. The two-day-long festivities will include a spectacular fireworks display and live concerts by talented UAE artists (soon-to-be-announced), to create a vibrant atmosphere that will unite everyone in tribute to the nation’s rich culture and heritage.

Following its stop in Al Dhafra and Al Ain, MOTN will culminate in a spectacular grand finale at Abu Dhabi Corniche just in time for the New Year. MOTN invites families to escape the everyday and immerse themselves in shared adventures with loved ones as they build treasured memories.

Tickets are on sale through the MOTN Festival’s official ticketing partner at ticketmaster.ae.

General Admission tickets start from AED 25 online, providing access to all free zones, attractions, and music and performances on the entertainment stage.

MOTN Day Pass tickets are priced at AED 100, offering the same access as General Admission tickets, plus access to the Smash Room, all carnival rides, the arcade, live entertainment and much more.

MOTN Family & Friends offer (3+1 free) is available for AED 295, with access to all zones, rides and attractions.

Ticket prices at the door will be AED 5 more across all categories.

The event will be open daily from 4pm to 10pm in Al Dhafra and 4pm to 12am in Al Ain. Visit motn.ae for more information about the festival and follow its social media channels for updates and the latest news.

About Mother of the Nation Festival

Launched in 2016, the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival is the region’s ultimate entertainment festival. Held annually, the festival draws inspiration from some of the world’s most recognisable theme parks to bring visitors a jam-packed line-up of one-of-a-kind activations and art installations, gastronomical delights by local and global food vendors, a curated retail space featuring unique design from around the world and live performances by A-list artists. With a range of activities for all to enjoy, the MOTN Festival pays tribute to family and community by fusing local and global entertainment offerings to bring visitors of all ages an exceptional experience.

● Website: www.motn.ae

● Facebook: @MOTNFestival

● Instagram: @motnfestival

● TikTok: @motnfestival

● Twitter: @motnfestival

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Brag

Brag is a UAE-born experiential collective, creating new social patterns that push boundaries and the perception of what you think an event should be. By fostering that creative energy into Brag-worthy content, the company generates events and live activations that build brands and communities. The innovative company’s portfolio consists of iconic projects like Expo Infinite Nights, Jeddah Season 2022 Anime Village Stage, Riyadh Season 2023 Anime Stage, Fashion Forward, Budx FIFA Fan Festival Dubai, Qatar FIFA FanZone, Expo Fan city, Meet D3, BRED Abu Dhabi, international artists' concerts such as Dua Lipa, Enrique Iglesias, Robbie Williams, Kaiser Chiefs, Alicia Keys, Craig David, 6lack, Giggs, Armani White and more, Sole DXB, Dubai Fitness Challenge and the Dubai Food Festival’s Beach Canteen.

For more info, please visit https://brag.world

Follow Brag on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brag.world/

About Modon

Modon develops vibrant communities, unique hospitality and lifestyle experiences, and world-class sports facilities. Based in Abu Dhabi with an international vision, Modon Holding is a Private Joint Stock company listed on the ADX Growth Market with the shareholding of ADQ and the IHC Group being our majority shareholders. Through a diversified business portfolio in the UAE, we are engaged in strategic investment and innovation on an unrivalled scale, shaping future smart living. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About Al Qattara

Al Qattara Investments is a leading Investments and Real Estate company in Al Ain.

The company’s investments portfolio includes several assets across different sectors in different cities of the UAE. Al Ain Square is one of the latest developments in Al Ain city and comprises over 650 residential units, between unfurnished and furnished including Holiday Homes in addition to more than 40 thousand square meters of commercial and retail space, 173 hotel keys under aloft Al Ain brand and the iconic Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium awarded as “Best Stadium in the World” in 2014 and “Best International Stadium Architecture” in 2017.

For media enquiries/more information, please contact: Acorn Strategy - prteam@acornstrategy.com